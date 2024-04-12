LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The host, Lucknow, is flying high after winning three games on the trot, while Capitals will need to get their act together after managing just a solitary win in five matches this season.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

LSG vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 3 Lucknow Super Giants won: 3 Delhi Capitals won: 0 Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 50 runs (Lucknow; 2023)

LSG vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EKANA STADIUM Matches played: 1 Lucknow Super Giants won: 1 Delhi Capitals won: 0 Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 50 runs (2023)

LSG OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT EKANA STADIUM Matches played: 9 Lucknow Super Giants won: 5 Lucknow Super Giants lost: 3 No Result: 1 Last result: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs (2024) Lucknow Super Giants highest score: 199/8 (20) vs Punjab Kings (2024) Lucknow Super Giants lowest score: 108 (19.5) vs Royal Challengers (2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG VS DC IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS KL Rahul (LSG) 3 109 36.33 123.86 77 Quinton de Kock (LSG) 2 103 51.50 158.46 80 Rishabh Pant (DC) 2 83 83.00 125.75 44

MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS DC IPL MATCHES