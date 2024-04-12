LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The host, Lucknow, is flying high after winning three games on the trot, while Capitals will need to get their act together after managing just a solitary win in five matches this season.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
LSG vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
LSG vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EKANA STADIUM
LSG OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT EKANA STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN LSG VS DC IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|3
|109
|36.33
|123.86
|77
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|2
|103
|51.50
|158.46
|80
|Rishabh Pant (DC)
|2
|83
|83.00
|125.75
|44
MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS DC IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)
|3
|5
|6.75
|16.20
|2/22
|Mark Wood (LSG)
|1
|5
|3.50
|2.80
|5/14
|Mohsin Khan (LSG)
|1
|4
|4.00
|4.00
|4/16
