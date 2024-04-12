MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Badminton Asia Championships 2024: World No. 1 An Se-young knocked out in quarterfinals

China’s Shi Yuqi, the men’s top seed, reached the semifinals with a 22-20, 21-13 defeat of Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 14:58 IST , NINGBO, CHINA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
China’s He Bingjiao celebrates after beating Korea’s An Se-young in the quarterfinals of 2024 BAC Badminton Asia Championships at Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre on Friday in Ningbo, China.
China’s He Bingjiao celebrates after beating Korea’s An Se-young in the quarterfinals of 2024 BAC Badminton Asia Championships at Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre on Friday in Ningbo, China. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

China’s He Bingjiao celebrates after beating Korea’s An Se-young in the quarterfinals of 2024 BAC Badminton Asia Championships at Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre on Friday in Ningbo, China. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World number one An Se-young was dumped out in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships on Friday as the South Korean went down in straight games to China’s He Bingjiao.

With the home crowd in the Chinese city of Ningbo behind her, the sixth-ranked He triumphed 21-17, 21-18 to reach the last four.

An, the top seed in Ningbo, will be favourite to win gold at this summer’s Paris Olympics but she has been struggling with a knee injury.

READ | Sindhu loses in pre-quarters of Badminton Asia Championships

There was no such trouble for China’s Shi Yuqi, the men’s top seed, who reached the semifinals with a 22-20, 21-13 defeat of Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

The prestigious annual tournament is the final chance for Asian players to seal a spot at the Olympics.

Related Topics

An-Se-young /

Badminton Asia Championships 2024 /

Badminton Asia Championships /

He Bingjiao /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Hockey 4th Test: IND aims to bounce back after three consecutive defeats against AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton Asia Championships 2024: World No. 1 An Se-young knocked out in quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. World’s second-fastest 10K woman to make Bengaluru debut
    PTI
  4. Ujah recalled to Britain’s relay squad after serving doping ban
    Reuters
  5. Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Championships 2024: World No. 1 An Se-young knocked out in quarterfinals
    AFP
  2. Sindhu loses in pre-quarters of Badminton Asia Championships
    PTI
  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy reach round of 16 with thrilling wins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lakshya Sen crashes out in opening round of Badminton Asia Championships
    PTI
  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy progress; Lakshya, Srikanth bow out in singles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Hockey 4th Test: IND aims to bounce back after three consecutive defeats against AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Badminton Asia Championships 2024: World No. 1 An Se-young knocked out in quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. World’s second-fastest 10K woman to make Bengaluru debut
    PTI
  4. Ujah recalled to Britain’s relay squad after serving doping ban
    Reuters
  5. Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment