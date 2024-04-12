MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spanish football interim president Pedro Rocha to be investigated in graft case

Rocha appeared in a court on the outskirts of Madrid on Friday morning as a witness in the case in which disgraced former RFEF president Luis Rubiales is being investigated.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 17:07 IST , Madrid, Spain - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Rocha is poised to replace Rubiales as president, with Spanish media reporting that the two other candidates, Carlos Herrera and Eva Parera, have been unable to collect the minimum of 21 endorsements necessary from RFEF assembly members, while he has 107.
Rocha is poised to replace Rubiales as president, with Spanish media reporting that the two other candidates, Carlos Herrera and Eva Parera, have been unable to collect the minimum of 21 endorsements necessary from RFEF assembly members, while he has 107. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Rocha is poised to replace Rubiales as president, with Spanish media reporting that the two other candidates, Carlos Herrera and Eva Parera, have been unable to collect the minimum of 21 endorsements necessary from RFEF assembly members, while he has 107. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Interim Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Pedro Rocha will be investigated as part of an alleged graft scandal which has rocked Spanish football, a legal source told AFP Friday.

Rocha appeared in a court on the outskirts of Madrid on Friday morning as a witness in the case in which disgraced former RFEF president Luis Rubiales is being investigated.

However the judge suspended Rocha’s statement and made him an investigated party in the graft case, said the source who was present at the questioning.

ALSO READ: Spain prosecutors want Rubiales jailed for two-and-half years for World Cup kiss

Rubiales, who was briefly detained by police on his arrival in Spain on April 3 as part of the probe after he arrived from the Dominican Republic, is due to testify on April 29.

Rocha is poised to replace Rubiales as president, with Spanish media reporting that the two other candidates, Carlos Herrera and Eva Parera, have been unable to collect the minimum of 21 endorsements necessary from RFEF assembly members, while he has 107.

In March Spanish police searched 11 locations, including the RFEF’s Madrid headquarters and Rubiales’ house in Granada as part of the investigation into corruption and other crimes.

Federation contracts signed since 2018 are being investigated including one by Rubiales to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ: World champion Spain thumps Belgium in Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers

The Super Cup contracts are worth 40 million euros a year ($43 million) with the deal brokered by Kosmos, a company owned by former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique.

Rubiales was forced to step down as RFEF boss in September after forcibly kissing Women’s World Cup star Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s triumph in the Sydney final in August.

Related Topics

Luis Rubiales /

RFEF /

Spain /

Spanish Super Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Hockey 4th Test: Welch scores as AUS leads 3-1 IND in fourth quarter
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spanish football interim president Pedro Rocha to be investigated in graft case
    AFP
  3. LSG vs DC Toss LIVE Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Delhi Capitals - who will coin flip favour?
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Australia to hold first race of 2025 Formula One season
    Reuters
  5. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Struggling Delhi Capitals eyes turnaround against Lucknow Super Giants; Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spanish football interim president Pedro Rocha to be investigated in graft case
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Newcastle’s Willock to miss Spurs clash with Achilles issue says Howe
    Reuters
  3. Turkish Super Lig to have foreign VARs in key games for rest of season
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool stunned by Atalanta, Roma beats Milan
    Reuters
  5. Al-Hilal crushes Al-Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Hockey 4th Test: Welch scores as AUS leads 3-1 IND in fourth quarter
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spanish football interim president Pedro Rocha to be investigated in graft case
    AFP
  3. LSG vs DC Toss LIVE Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Delhi Capitals - who will coin flip favour?
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Australia to hold first race of 2025 Formula One season
    Reuters
  5. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Struggling Delhi Capitals eyes turnaround against Lucknow Super Giants; Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment