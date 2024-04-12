LSG vs DC Toss Live Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Delhi Capitals - who will coin flip favour?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

LSG - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 1

DC- Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2

Result after losing toss: Wins - 0; Losses: 2

Ekana Sports City stadium - Toss and match results in last 9 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 3; NR: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 6; Losses: 2; NR: 1

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Deepak Hooda/Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh.

Bowl 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Manimaran Siddharth.

Impact Player options: Deepak Hooda/Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, K. Gowtham, Prerak Mankad.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Bowl 1st: David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma/Jhye Richardson.

Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw/Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Rasikh Dar, Lalit Yadav.