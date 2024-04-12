MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs DC, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info as Lucknow Super Giants takes on Delhi Capitals in Match 26 of IPL 2024 in Lucknow.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 07:49 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Yash Thakur of Lucknow Super Giants took a fifer in the last game against Gujarat Titans.
Yash Thakur of Lucknow Super Giants took a fifer in the last game against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Yash Thakur of Lucknow Super Giants took a fifer in the last game against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW | LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants looks to outplay Delhi Capitals without speedster Mayank Yadav

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played on April 12, 2024.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match on April 12?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

THE SQUADS
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
DELHI CAPITALS
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams. 

