LSG vs DC, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played on April 12, 2024.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match on April 12?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.