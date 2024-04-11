MI vs RCB: Jasprit Bumrah records best bowling figures in IPL 2024

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians recorded the best bowling figures in IPL 2024 season when he took a five-wicket haul during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Bumrah finished with the figures of 5/21 to take the second fifer of the season and trumped Yash Thakur’s figures of 5/30 earlier in the season. This also the first time ever that a bowler has taken a five-wicket haul against RCB.
This is Bumrah’s second fifer in IPL career. He’s only the fourth bowler to register two five wicket hauls in the tournament.
Bowlers with two five-wicket hauls in IPL
James Faulkner - 5/16 vs SRH in 2013 & 5/20 vs SRH in 2013
Jaydev Unadkat - 5/25 vs DC in 2013 & 5/30 vs SRH in 2017
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5/19 vs PBKS in 2017 & 5/30 vs GT in 2023
Jasprit Bumrah - 5/10 vs KKR in 2022 & 5/21 vs RCB in 2024
