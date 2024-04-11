MagazineBuy Print

MI vs RCB: Jasprit Bumrah records best bowling figures in IPL 2024

Bumrah finished with the figures of 5/21 to take the second fifer of the season and trumped Yash Thakur’s figures of 5/30 earlier in the season.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 21:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah took his second fifer in IPL.
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah took his second fifer in IPL. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah took his second fifer in IPL. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians recorded the best bowling figures in IPL 2024 season when he took a five-wicket haul during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bumrah finished with the figures of 5/21 to take the second fifer of the season and trumped Yash Thakur’s figures of 5/30 earlier in the season. This also the first time ever that a bowler has taken a five-wicket haul against RCB.

This is Bumrah’s second fifer in IPL career. He’s only the fourth bowler to register two five wicket hauls in the tournament.

Bowlers with two five-wicket hauls in IPL

James Faulkner - 5/16 vs SRH in 2013 & 5/20 vs SRH in 2013

Jaydev Unadkat - 5/25 vs DC in 2013 & 5/30 vs SRH in 2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5/19 vs PBKS in 2017 & 5/30 vs GT in 2023

Jasprit Bumrah - 5/10 vs KKR in 2022 & 5/21 vs RCB in 2024

