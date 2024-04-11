MagazineBuy Print

MI vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bengaluru - who will coin flip favour?

MI vs RCB: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 17:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in action during IPL.
Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in action during IPL. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in action during IPL. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

After opening its winning account in the last match, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

ALSO | MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Two out of four games

Faf du Plessis: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Three out of five games

MI - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Won - 2; Loss - 3

Result after losing toss: Won - 2; Lost 3

RCB - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Won - 3; Lost - 2

Result after losing toss: Won - 1; Lost - 4

Wankhede Stadium - Last 10 IPL matches

Team after winning the toss: Won - 5; Lost - 5

Team batting first: Won - 3; Lost - 7

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Mumbai Indians /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Faf du Plessis /

Hardik Pandya

