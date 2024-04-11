MI vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bengaluru - who will coin flip favour?

After opening its winning account in the last match, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Hardik Pandya: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Two out of four games
Faf du Plessis: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Three out of five games
MI - Last five toss and match results
Result after winning toss: Won - 2; Loss - 3
Result after losing toss: Won - 2; Lost 3
RCB - Last five toss and match results
Result after winning toss: Won - 3; Lost - 2
Result after losing toss: Won - 1; Lost - 4
Wankhede Stadium - Last 10 IPL matches
Team after winning the toss: Won - 5; Lost - 5
Team batting first: Won - 3; Lost - 7
