MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians signs Harvik Desai as replacement for injured Vishnu Vinod

This will be Desai’s first stint in the IPL. He has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First-Class games for Saurashtra.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 16:46 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai in action.
FILE PHOTO: Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod, who was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with a forearm injury.

This will be the 24-year-old wicket-keeper batter’s first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First-Class games for Saurashtra.

“Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod,” an IPL media release stated.

The 30-year-old Vinod, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit, picked up an injury in his left forearm.

Mumbai Indians is currently eighth in the points table.

Related Topics

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians signs Harvik Desai as replacement for injured Vishnu Vinod
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: RR coach Sangakkara urges Riyan Parag not to look too far ahead as T20 World Cup selection looms
    Reuters
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India beats Chinese Taipei 2-1
    PTI
  4. The trials and tribulations of Arundhati Reddy, cricket tragic awaiting her moment in the sun after falling out of favour
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Last Word: Power sports
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians signs Harvik Desai as replacement for injured Vishnu Vinod
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: RR coach Sangakkara urges Riyan Parag not to look too far ahead as T20 World Cup selection looms
    Reuters
  3. IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
    PTI
  4. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: With Impact Player rule and wickets in hand, you can chase down daunting totals, says Rahul Tewatia
    Shayan Acharya
  5. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians signs Harvik Desai as replacement for injured Vishnu Vinod
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: RR coach Sangakkara urges Riyan Parag not to look too far ahead as T20 World Cup selection looms
    Reuters
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India beats Chinese Taipei 2-1
    PTI
  4. The trials and tribulations of Arundhati Reddy, cricket tragic awaiting her moment in the sun after falling out of favour
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Last Word: Power sports
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment