IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians signs Harvik Desai as replacement for injured Vishnu Vinod

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod, who was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with a forearm injury.

This will be the 24-year-old wicket-keeper batter’s first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First-Class games for Saurashtra.

“Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod,” an IPL media release stated.

The 30-year-old Vinod, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit, picked up an injury in his left forearm.

Mumbai Indians is currently eighth in the points table.