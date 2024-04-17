MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Buttler’s century definitely in top five best innings I have ever seen, says Powell

Buttler had an issue with his foot, revealed Rovman Powell, whose big hits in the 57-run partnership with the opener first kindled hopes of an unlikely win for Royals, which was chasing a record 224.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 14:12 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

More hundreds will be made, more audacious chases will be completed, but Jos Buttler’s 60-ball 107 not out and the heist it pulled off for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens will not be forgotten.

It was one of the finest innings you would see in cricket’s shortest format. As is sometimes the case with great sporting performances, it wasn’t achieved by a fully fit athlete.

READ | Windies’ Powell trying to coax Narine out of retirement for home T20 World Cup

Buttler had an issue with his foot, revealed Rovman Powell, whose big hits in the 57-run partnership with the opener first kindled hopes of an unlikely win for Royals, which was chasing a record 224. “At one point, we thought he would miss more than one game,” said the West Indies captain about the niggle that kept Buttler out of the last IPL match. “But the support staff and physio did a lot of work with him.”

Powell admitted Buttler’s was one of the best T20 innings that he ever saw. “I’ve seen Universe Boss Chris Gayle score some really fantastic hundreds and this is definitely in the top five,” he said. “To be on the winning side in a chase of (more than) 220 in a T20 game, with a ramped-up crowd at the Eden Gardens, leaves a special feeling in your mouth.”

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rovman Powell /

Jos Buttler /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Buttler’s century definitely in top five best innings I have ever seen, says Powell
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer fined for first slow over-rate offence against Rajasthan Royals
    PTI
  3. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 11 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing Australia’s national coach quits Olympics over misconduct claims
    AFP
  5. Coco Gauff: I just want to get a recent clay title under my belt
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Buttler’s century definitely in top five best innings I have ever seen, says Powell
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer fined for first slow over-rate offence against Rajasthan Royals
    PTI
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Rinku Singh credits Gautam Gambhir for Sunil Narine’s transformation as ‘specialist opener’
    PTI
  4. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: I always kept believing, says Buttler after heroic hundred
    PTI
  5. GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Buttler’s century definitely in top five best innings I have ever seen, says Powell
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer fined for first slow over-rate offence against Rajasthan Royals
    PTI
  3. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 11 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing Australia’s national coach quits Olympics over misconduct claims
    AFP
  5. Coco Gauff: I just want to get a recent clay title under my belt
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment