MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: World Athletics prize money move creates problem, says British Olympic Association chief

Other sports federations appear to have been taken by surprise by the World Athletics move, which will also see Olympics silver and bronze medallists receive prize money from the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 16:07 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: British Olympic Association chief Andy Anson.
FILE PHOTO: British Olympic Association chief Andy Anson. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: British Olympic Association chief Andy Anson. | Photo Credit: AFP

World Athletics has created a problem by announcing that gold medallists at the Paris Olympics will receive cash prizes, according to British Olympic Association (BOA) chief Andy Anson.

Criticism has followed World Athletics President Sebastian Coe’s pledge to pay gold medal winners in Paris 50,000 USD with Anson the latest to question the end of a 128-year tradition.

“I think what wasn’t great about the announcement last week is when one sport goes off and does something on their own, doesn’t include the other sports, the IOC or the National Olympic Committees,” Anson told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

“They create a problem because now other sports are clearly going to get some scrutiny or even pressure from athletes saying ‘well what about our sport, how can this sport do it and not us?’

“It’s a debate we can have but we need to have it at the right time, and the right place, and together.”

ALSO READ: World Athletics’ prize money at Paris 2024 Games goes against Olympic spirit-UCI chief

Other sports federations appear to have been taken by surprise by the World Athletics move, which will also see Olympics silver and bronze medallists receive prize money from the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

David Lappartient, president of cycling governing body (UCI) said World Athletics had not discussed it with other federations and that it went against the Olympic spirit.

“The Olympic spirit is to share revenues and have more athletes compete worldwide,” he said. “Not only put all the money on the top athletes but spread the money.”

Anson said the strength of the Olympic family was that all sports worked together. “That’s how you need to navigate these issues and I don’t think it’s particularly appropriate or helpful for one sport to announce that,” he said.

Anson also added it created a danger of a two-tier Olympics.

“It’s such a small number and it’s only gold medals so I don’t think it does that yet,” he said. “But there is clearly a risk of that and we don’t want that to happen.”

World Athletics said a 2.4 million USD prize pot was to be split among the 48 gold medallists in Paris.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

World Athletics /

IOC /

Sebastian Coe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: World Athletics prize money move creates problem, says British Olympic Association chief
    Reuters
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: With only 100 days to go for Paris Olympics, every practice and drill counts
    PTI
  3. ITTF World Cup 2024: Sreeja, Manika eliminated in group stage
    Team Sportstar
  4. After Tokyo ‘test run’, Duplantis set for different experience in Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Live Streaming Info, telecast details, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris 2024: World Athletics prize money move creates problem, says British Olympic Association chief
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024, 100 days to go: Olympic Games FAQs, schedule, venue, dates full info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Eiffel Tower countdown turns to 100 days to Olympics
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics’ prize money at Paris 2024 Games goes against Olympic spirit-UCI chief
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 16: Educational group launches United Kolkata Sports Club, aims to play in ISL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: World Athletics prize money move creates problem, says British Olympic Association chief
    Reuters
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: With only 100 days to go for Paris Olympics, every practice and drill counts
    PTI
  3. ITTF World Cup 2024: Sreeja, Manika eliminated in group stage
    Team Sportstar
  4. After Tokyo ‘test run’, Duplantis set for different experience in Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Live Streaming Info, telecast details, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment