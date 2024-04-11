MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals coach Sangakkara urges Riyan Parag not to look too far ahead as T20 World Cup selection looms

Riyan Parag scored 76 in Rajasthan’s three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, bringing his tally to 261 runs for the season.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 15:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Riyan is second in the race for the Orange Cap.
Riyan is second in the race for the Orange Cap. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Riyan is second in the race for the Orange Cap. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

With three half-centuries in five games, Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag is being tipped as a potential pick for India’s T20 World Cup squad but Royals coach Kumar Sangakkara wants the 22-year-old to stay focused on the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Parag scored 76 in Rajasthan’s three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, bringing his tally to 261 runs for the season. He is second in the race for the Orange Cap, awarded to the tournament’s leading scorer, behind Royal Challengers’ Virat Kohli.

Sangakkara told reporters that while he did not know if Parag would be picked for the World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June, the player’s performances in the IPL showed how good he could be.

“That’s way beyond me, but his potential is there for everyone to see,” he added.

“For him, it is about concentrating on Rajasthan and this season. Whatever happens will happen after that. You should never get too ahead of yourself in terms of looking at things too far ahead in the future. As long as keeps his head down, and is working very hard, batting really well. He’s very organised, he’s worked hard in the off-season. And if he continues to do that, good things will happen,” former Sri Lanka skipper Sangakkara added.

Rajasthan tops the IPL standings, with four wins from five matches and next faces Punjab Kings on Saturday.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Riyan Parag

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

