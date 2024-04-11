LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants looks to outplay Delhi Capitals without speedster Mayank Yadav

It has been a satisfying campaign so far for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with three wins from four matches. However, as it gears up for a home fixture of the Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday - against a struggling Delhi Capitals - LSG is wary of complacency.

A swollen hip has forced young pacer Mayank Yadav, who bowls thunderbolts over 150 kmph, to sit out, whereas the LSG management is yet to decide on the availability of the other pacer Mohsin Khan.

However, it still has enough firepower. Coming on the back of a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans, rookie pacer Yash Thakur will be hoping to keep the momentum going against DC, which is placed at the bottom of the table with just a solitary win.

The Capitals’ coach Ricky Ponting is hopeful that both Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar could return to action against LSG, and it would be interesting to see how they fare against the strong opening pair of Quinton de Kock and K. L. Rahul.

While Rahul is yet to convert his starts into something meaningful, de Kock has proved a point with two fifties. With some aggressive knocks, Nicholas Pooran took care of the middle order, even though Devdutt Padikkal stuttered.

The Capitals, meanwhile, have struggled in every department. While bowling at the death has been an area of concern, none of its batters - barring skipper Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs - has been able to show consistency.