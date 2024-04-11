MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav unlikely to play LSG’s upcoming matches, says coach Justin Langer

With scans revealing ‘little bit of swelling’ on the hip, Mayank will miss out on a few upcoming fixtures. Coach Justin Langer believes that it is important to be patient with the young pacer.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 20:24 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav during a practice session ahead of match against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.
Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav during a practice session ahead of match against Gujarat Titans in the IPL. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav during a practice session ahead of match against Gujarat Titans in the IPL. | Photo Credit: PTI

A swollen hip has halted Mayank Yadav’s dream run in the Indian Premier League.

The young fast bowler, who turned all heads in the first two games of the tournament by crossing the 150 kmph mark effortlessly, could barely go past 140 kmph in his lone over against Gujarat Titans before walking off the pitch.

With scans revealing ‘little bit of swelling’ on the hip, Mayank will miss out on a few upcoming fixtures. However, Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer believes that it is important to be patient with the young pacer.

“Mayank has had a couple of rough years with injuries. But he has got a taste of what he can achieve on the cricket field. That will be a motivation for him,” Langer said on Thursday.

“The whole of India has seen his talent. I was getting calls from Australia, other coaches were getting calls from South Africa about this young guy, so all that will inspire him to keep going…”

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: CSK falls back on familiar spin ploy to halt KKR’s winning run

Mayank could play only one First-Class game in two seasons since his senior debut for Delhi and this season, he missed the entire Ranji Trophy due to a side strain.

“He has got an amazing work ethic, he is very professional, very fit, but the other reality is it does not matter where you come from but fast bowling is a very hard art on the body. Physically it’s very hard,” Langer said.

“My experience is that young bowlers are going to go through this phase of injuries and it will be a roller-coaster until their bodies get a bit hardened and then, they get a bit more sustained time on the park. So, you have to be patient with him…”

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

