India vs Australia LIVE Updates, Hockey 4th Test: IND v AUS in action

- April 12, 2024 15:17Why hasn’t the match started yet?
The match has been delayed due to lightning.
- April 12, 2024 15:02When and where will the 4th Test between Australia and India take place?
The 4th Test between Australia and India will be held at Perth on April 12, 2024 at 3:10 PM IST.
- April 12, 2024 14:58Head to head record
Australia - 53 | India - 16 | Draws - 6
- April 12, 2024 14:44What happened in the last game between India and Australia?
- April 12, 2024 14:33Australia’s playing XI
- April 12, 2024 14:14India’s playing XI
- April 12, 2024 14:08When and where to watch the 4th hockey Test between Australia and India?
The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema, while Sports18-3 and Sports18-1 HD will broadcast the same.
