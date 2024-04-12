MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia LIVE Updates, Hockey 4th Test: IND v AUS in action

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Catch the scores and updates from the hockey 4th Test between Australia and India at Perth on April 12, 2024.

Updated : Apr 12, 2024 15:38 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Jugraj Singh in action.
India’s Jugraj Singh in action. | Photo Credit: Gary Day
India’s Jugraj Singh in action. | Photo Credit: Gary Day

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the men’s hockey 4th Test between Australia and India at Perth.

FIRST QUARTER (Score to read as IND- AUS)

  • April 12, 2024 15:17
    Why hasn’t the match started yet?

    The match has been delayed due to lightning.

  • April 12, 2024 15:02
    When and where will the 4th Test between Australia and India take place?

    The 4th Test between Australia and India will be held at Perth on April 12, 2024 at 3:10 PM IST.

  • April 12, 2024 14:58
    Head to head record

    Australia - 53 | India - 16 | Draws - 6 

  • April 12, 2024 14:44
    What happened in the last game between India and Australia?

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Superb Sreejesh fails to save India from losing 1-2 against Australia

    Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s heroics went in vain as India squandered a goal lead to go down 1-2 against Australia in the third men’s hockey Test on Wednesday.

  • April 12, 2024 14:33
    Australia’s playing XI
  • April 12, 2024 14:14
    India’s playing XI
  • April 12, 2024 14:08
    When and where to watch the 4th hockey Test between Australia and India?

    The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema, while Sports18-3 and Sports18-1 HD will broadcast the same.

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
