Indian football: Shivaldo’s goal goes in vain as India U23 loses 1-2 to Malaysia U23 in friendly

The under-23 side of India suffered a 1-2 loss to its Malaysian counterpart in their first of two friendlies played at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium on Friday.

Saravanan Thirumurgan and Muhamad Alif Zikri found the net for the host side, scoring a goal each in the first and second half, respectively. Sarvanan, who had made headlines after scoring four goals against Singapore in the South Asian Games 2023, continued his momentum while Zikri doubled the lead, four minutes after restart.

Bengaluru FC midfielder Chingambam Shivaldo Singh, who had scored for the Blues in their last game before the international break, pulled a goal back in the last quarter, but the late surge of the visiting side eventually fizzled out, ending the contest in favour of Malaysia.

Shivaldo gets on the score sheet for #BlueColts but India 🇮🇳 U23's efforts fall short! 🙌🏻#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cx8NmSGj1M — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 22, 2024

Both the junior and senior Indian men’s National teams have been in action in the last few days, with the latter drawing with Afghanistan in the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The junior team, shortlisted by former India international and the current under-23 coach Naushad Moosa, had its preparatory camp in New Delhi from March 14, before it flew to Kuala Lumpur on March 20.

Playing under East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill as captain, will have a chance to settle scores soon as the two sides lock horns three days later, at the same venue.