MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian football: Shivaldo’s goal goes in vain as India U23 loses 1-2 to Malaysia U23 in friendly

The under-23 side of India suffered a 1-2 loss to its Malaysian counterpart in their first of two friendlies played at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium on Friday.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 22:15 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The under-23 team, playing under East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill as captain, will have a chance to settle scores soon as the two sides will lock horns three days later, at the same venue.
The under-23 team, playing under East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill as captain, will have a chance to settle scores soon as the two sides will lock horns three days later, at the same venue. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

The under-23 team, playing under East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill as captain, will have a chance to settle scores soon as the two sides will lock horns three days later, at the same venue. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The under-23 side of India suffered a 1-2 loss to its Malaysian counterpart in their first of two friendlies played at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium on Friday.

Saravanan Thirumurgan and Muhamad Alif Zikri found the net for the host side, scoring a goal each in the first and second half, respectively. Sarvanan, who had made headlines after scoring four goals against Singapore in the South Asian Games 2023, continued his momentum while Zikri doubled the lead, four minutes after restart.

Bengaluru FC midfielder Chingambam Shivaldo Singh, who had scored for the Blues in their last game before the international break, pulled a goal back in the last quarter, but the late surge of the visiting side eventually fizzled out, ending the contest in favour of Malaysia.

Both the junior and senior Indian men’s National teams have been in action in the last few days, with the latter drawing with Afghanistan in the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The junior team, shortlisted by former India international and the current under-23 coach Naushad Moosa, had its preparatory camp in New Delhi from March 14, before it flew to Kuala Lumpur on March 20.

Playing under East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill as captain, will have a chance to settle scores soon as the two sides lock horns three days later, at the same venue.

Match result
Malaysia U23 2 (Saravanan Thirumurgan 33’, Muhamad Alif Zikri Bin Zaini Anuar 49’) bt India U23 1 (Chingamgbam Shivaldo Singh 78’)

Related stories

Related Topics

Bengaluru FC /

Prabhsukhan Gill /

Naushad Moosa /

East Bengal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rahane cameo ended by Cameron Green, CSK 102/3 in 11 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football: Shivaldo’s goal goes in vain as India U23 loses 1-2 to Malaysia U23 in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 tournament opener: Match in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs RCB: Yash Dayal becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Open Throws: Bhartpreet breaks under-20 discus throw national record
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Indian football: Shivaldo’s goal goes in vain as India U23 loses 1-2 to Malaysia U23 in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan: Disappointing performance by Blue Tigers after goalless draw in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
    PTI
  3. FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India eyes three points as Jeakson, Anwar return against weakened Afghanistan
    PTI
  4. India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup qualifier: Live streaming info; When, where to watch the IND v AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Under-23 head coach Moosa stresses emulating senior team style for smooth transition
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rahane cameo ended by Cameron Green, CSK 102/3 in 11 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football: Shivaldo’s goal goes in vain as India U23 loses 1-2 to Malaysia U23 in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 tournament opener: Match in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs RCB: Yash Dayal becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Open Throws: Bhartpreet breaks under-20 discus throw national record
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment