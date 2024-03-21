ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC completes signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus, who will join the squad for the remainder of the season. The attacker will don the number 9 jersey for the Islanders and replace Spaniard Iker Guarrotxena, who is out for the season due to a knee injury.

The 30-year-old attacker kicked off his career with a stint at MSK Zilina before catching the attention of the Italian giants Inter Milan and Chievo. Before joining Mumbai City FC, Vojtus played for various clubs in Poland and Romania and was part of MSK Zilina when it won the Slovakian Championship in 2009/10.

In 2020/21, the Slovak made seven appearances for CFR Cluj, which eventually went on to win the Romanian Championship. Vojtus last played for the Romanian side ACSM Politehnica Iasi, and he has also donned the national team colours in various age groups for his country.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan national team boycott is for a better future: Faysal Shayesteh

Currently, the Islanders, holders of the ISL League Winners Shield, are at the top of the points table and have three games left to play - Hyderabad FC (Away), Odisha FC (Home), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Away), before the playoffs commence.

Speaking on the occasion, Vojtus said, “Playing in India and for Mumbai City is a great opportunity for me, and I am delighted to have joined up with one of the best teams in the ISL. The team has done well so far being top of the table, and I hope to be able to add to that and score goals and help the team defend the ISL League Shield.”

Head Coach Petr Kratky said, “In Jakub, we have a very good attacking option, who is strong and experienced. He brings a lot of international pedigree with him and will be a big asset to our side. Jakub has demonstrated his abilities at a high level in his career, and he will form an important part of our site. We are excited to have him here in Mumbai City FC.”