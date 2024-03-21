MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC completes signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus

The Islanders are currently at the top of the points table and have three games left to play against Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, respectively before the playoffs commence.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 17:57 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vojtus kicked off his career with a stint at MSK Zilina before catching the attention of the Italian giants Inter Milan and Chievo.
Vojtus kicked off his career with a stint at MSK Zilina before catching the attention of the Italian giants Inter Milan and Chievo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Vojtus kicked off his career with a stint at MSK Zilina before catching the attention of the Italian giants Inter Milan and Chievo. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus, who will join the squad for the remainder of the season. The attacker will don the number 9 jersey for the Islanders and replace Spaniard Iker Guarrotxena, who is out for the season due to a knee injury.

The 30-year-old attacker kicked off his career with a stint at MSK Zilina before catching the attention of the Italian giants Inter Milan and Chievo. Before joining Mumbai City FC, Vojtus played for various clubs in Poland and Romania and was part of MSK Zilina when it won the Slovakian Championship in 2009/10.

In 2020/21, the Slovak made seven appearances for CFR Cluj, which eventually went on to win the Romanian Championship. Vojtus last played for the Romanian side ACSM Politehnica Iasi, and he has also donned the national team colours in various age groups for his country.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan national team boycott is for a better future: Faysal Shayesteh

Currently, the Islanders, holders of the ISL League Winners Shield, are at the top of the points table and have three games left to play - Hyderabad FC (Away), Odisha FC (Home), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Away), before the playoffs commence.

Speaking on the occasion, Vojtus said, “Playing in India and for Mumbai City is a great opportunity for me, and I am delighted to have joined up with one of the best teams in the ISL. The team has done well so far being top of the table, and I hope to be able to add to that and score goals and help the team defend the ISL League Shield.”

Head Coach Petr Kratky said, “In Jakub, we have a very good attacking option, who is strong and experienced. He brings a lot of international pedigree with him and will be a big asset to our side. Jakub has demonstrated his abilities at a high level in his career, and he will form an important part of our site. We are excited to have him here in Mumbai City FC.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Jakub Vojtus /

Mumbai City FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC completes signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rubiales tells Spanish court he will return from Caribbean, cooperate with corruption probe
    AP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Australia steps closer to WC with 2-0 win against Lebanon
    AFP
  4. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC completes signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rubiales tells Spanish court he will return from Caribbean, cooperate with corruption probe
    AP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Australia steps closer to WC with 2-0 win against Lebanon
    AFP
  4. Germany’s Beste injured in training, to miss friendlies
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Players, fans pay their respects to Fiorentina GM Barone
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC completes signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rubiales tells Spanish court he will return from Caribbean, cooperate with corruption probe
    AP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Australia steps closer to WC with 2-0 win against Lebanon
    AFP
  4. Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma named vice-captain of Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment