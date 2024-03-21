MagazineBuy Print

India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Predicted lineups, team news, injuries

Jeakson SIngh and Anwar Ali will be joining the squad again and most likely feature in the starting 11.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 07:25 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates after scoring goal against Kuwait during the final of SAFF Championship 2023
File Photo: Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates after scoring goal against Kuwait during the final of SAFF Championship 2023 | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates after scoring goal against Kuwait during the final of SAFF Championship 2023 | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

The Blue Tigers is all set to face Afghanistan in its third group stage match of the second round, FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification on March 21, 2024, in Abha, Saudi Arabia. (March 22, 12.30 am IST).

India is grouped with Qatar which is first with six points, followed by Kuwait, which is tied on second with three points and lastly Afghanistan in fourth with zero wins in its two games so far.

Here’s the predicted lineups, team news and more ahead of the big clash.

TEAM NEWS

India will be missing the services of Sahal Abdul Samad due to a hamstring injury he suffered in training. Even star centre-back Sandesh Jinghan is out injured.

Jeakson SIngh and Anwar Ali will be joining the squad again and most likely feature in the starting 11.

For Afghanistan, most of it’s first team players are out of the squad since they are standing against Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), accusing the sports body of indulging in corruption, including match-fixing.

18 players boycotted the qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar and only eight players are available for selection from the Afghanistan squad that played against Mangolia in the first round of qualification.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

India: Sandhu; Bheke, Poojary, Anwar, Mishra; Apuia, Jaekson; Chhangte, Chhetri, Mahesh; Mehtab

Afghanistan: Azizi; Nzary, Hanifi, Amiri, Askar; Asekzai, Skandari, Popalzay, Azadzoy; Sharifi, Arezou

