India vs Afghanistan: Overall head-to-head record in football ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier clash

India’s national football team will face Afghanistan in its away leg of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification on March 21, 2024, in Abha, Saudi Arabia. (March 22, 12.30 am IST).

Qatar currently leads the group with six points with India and Kuwait tied behind with three points while Afghanistan is last with zero points having lost both its matches.

Afghanistan has only won once in the 11 matches played against the Blue Tigers. Hence India will be eyeing three points out of the crucial game since it has a dominant record against Afghanistan in the history books.