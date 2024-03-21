MagazineBuy Print

India vs Afghanistan: Overall head-to-head record in football ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier clash

India will be eyeing three points out of the crucial game since it has a dominant record against Afghanistan in the history books.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 07:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sunil Chhetri controls the ball during the Asian Cup against Syria and India in January this year.
India's Sunil Chhetri controls the ball during the Asian Cup against Syria and India in January this year.
infoIcon

India's Sunil Chhetri controls the ball during the Asian Cup against Syria and India in January this year.

India’s national football team will face Afghanistan in its away leg of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification on March 21, 2024, in Abha, Saudi Arabia. (March 22, 12.30 am IST).

Qatar currently leads the group with six points with India and Kuwait tied behind with three points while Afghanistan is last with zero points having lost both its matches.

Afghanistan has only won once in the 11 matches played against the Blue Tigers. Hence India will be eyeing three points out of the crucial game since it has a dominant record against Afghanistan in the history books.

India vs Afghanistan overall head-to-head record in football:
Previous meetings: 11
India wins: 7
Afghanistan wins: 1
Draws: 3

