What happened the last time India played Afghanistan in a football match ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier

The last time these two sides met, India emerged victorious with a scoreline of 2-1 in the third of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on June 11, 2022.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 07:23 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Afghanistan’s defenders try to stop Indian forward Sunil Chhetri during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round match between India and Afghanistan on June 11, 2022
File Photo: Afghanistan's defenders try to stop Indian forward Sunil Chhetri during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round match between India and Afghanistan on June 11, 2022
infoIcon

File Photo: Afghanistan’s defenders try to stop Indian forward Sunil Chhetri during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round match between India and Afghanistan on June 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: -

India faces Afghanistan away from home in its second group stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification on March 21, 2024 in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

The last time these two sides met, India emerged victorious with a scoreline of 2-1 in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on June 11, 2022.

All the three goals coming in the final five minutes as India came up triumphant thanks to Sahal Samad’s spectacular goal in stoppage-time when the match appeared to be headed for a draw.

Sunil Chhetri put India ahead in the 86th minute by converting a spectacular free-kick but the Afghans drew level two minutes later from a corner courtesy of a Zubayr Amiri header.

Samad, who replaced Chhetri in the 89th minute, ensured the full quota of points for India with a fantastic grounder that ended Afghanistan’s hopes in the tournament.

India showed its attacking intent right from the start but found its attacks crashing in the Afghan box.

But the Indian attack – having captain Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan - struggled for the most part as it struggled to open up the opposition goalmouth.

The final five minutes saw a massive transformation as India made a last-ditch effort to find the target and succeeded in doing that against a tiring Afghanistan defence.

Sunil Chhetri proved his fame as the most successful Indian striker as he fetched the lead in the 86th minute curling his free-kick past the Afghanistan wall to pep up the flagging Indian hopes.

The striker set up the winning tempo by scoring his 83rd international goal while making his 128th appearance for the country. Samad, who came in place of Chhetri, carried the spirit ahead scoring the winner in the death after Afghanistan made a quick comeback by scoring from a corner in the 88th minute.

The Mohun Bagan Super Giants attacker produced a fine grounder after being set up inside the Afghanistan box by Ashique Kurunian in the 90th minute.

India will be hoping for more of the same and win three points against Afghanistan, to keep its World Cup dreams alive this time.

