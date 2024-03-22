MagazineBuy Print

India vs Afghanistan: Disappointing performance by Blue Tigers after goalless draw in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

A disappointing outing for the Blue Tigers as it misses out on crucial points. India will be hoping to do better in the home leg to be played in Guwahati on March 26.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 03:12 IST , Abha - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: India coach Igor Stimac reacts in the AFC Asian Cup
File Photo: India coach Igor Stimac reacts in the AFC Asian Cup | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: India coach Igor Stimac reacts in the AFC Asian Cup | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India and Afghanistan settled for a 0-0 draw after failing to turn their opportunities into goals in a Group A fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers here on Thursday.

It was end-to-end stuff in the first half with India coming very close to scoring through Manvir Singh on two occasions and the hosts too had its share of chances.

However, most of them were half chances and goalkeepers of both teams were not tested enough.

With India and Afghanistan resorting to open football, the first-half (45+3) saw a wave of attacking moves but the strikers were not able to come alive in the final third, leaving both gaffers Igor Stimac and Ashley Westwood a bit frustrated as they shouted instructions from the touchline.

ALSO READ | Matches against Kuwait, Qatar will tell us everything about India’s qualification to third round: Stimac

India was on the offensive from the get-go and caused some anxious moments in the Afghanistan defence, had Manvir not spurned a great chance in the 17th minute, the visitor would have taken an early lead in its away leg of the second round of the 2026 World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup preliminary joint qualification match.

Then there was a scope for Afghanistan to go ahead, but Mosawer Ahadi, who found room on the right side of the box, could not pack enough punch in his left-footed effort as Sandhu tackled it without much ado.

A chance went begging for India in the 58th minute after Akash Mishra on the left flank won the ball and crossed it to Vikram Partap Singh whose finishing left a lot to be desired.

Moments later, it was Afghanistan’s turn to miss out on a golden opportunity as Rahul Bheke foiled Rahmat Akbari and Omid Popalzay’s plan with a timely interception in front of goal.

One of the game’s best chances came India’s way but Subhasish Bose’s free header off a corner-kick missed the target.

