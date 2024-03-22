MagazineBuy Print

Son reveals considering retirement from international football after Asian with South Korea

The South Korea and Spurs captain hinted at doubts about his international future in the immediate aftermath of a 2-0 semifinal defeat to Jordan last month.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 10:17 IST , SEOUL - 2 MINS READ

AFP
South Korea’s Son Heung-Min acknowledges fans after the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group C match against Thailand at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday in Seoul.
South Korea's Son Heung-Min acknowledges fans after the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group C match against Thailand at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday in Seoul. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

South Korea’s Son Heung-Min acknowledges fans after the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group C match against Thailand at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday in Seoul. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Son Heung-min says he considered quitting international football following a turbulent Asian Cup with South Korea but decided to continue for the fans.

The South Korea and Spurs captain hinted at doubts about his international future in the immediate aftermath of a 2-0 semifinal defeat to Jordan last month.

It later emerged that the 31-year-old played with a dislocated finger as a result of a bust-up with teammate Lee Kang-in on the eve of the game.

Jurgen Klinsmann, who had promised to deliver South Korea’s first Asian Cup in 64 years, was then sacked after just a year in charge.

“Playing for the national team is a promise between myself and the fans,” Son told reporters following Thursday’s disappointing 1-1 home draw with Thailand in a World Cup qualifier.

READ | Son Heung-Min scores but Thailand holds South Korea to a 1-1 draw

“I absolutely want to honour that,” Yonhap News Agency quoted him as saying.

“I am going to keep my head down and play hard, and I hope I can grow into a stronger person so that I won’t ever think about quitting again.”

Revealing how close he came to giving up international football, Son said he had sought the advice of countryman and former Manchester United star Park Ji-sung.

“I’ve never once taken my spot on the national team for granted -- I’ve felt grateful and honoured every time,” added Son.

“But if I had thought only about myself, I think I would have quit.”

Son scored his 45th goal for his country towards the end of the first half against Thailand, but the visitors grabbed a leveller just after the hour.

The two sides play again in Bangkok on Tuesday as South Korea close in on the next stage of World Cup qualifiers.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

