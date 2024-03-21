MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Son Heung-Min scores but Thailand holds South Korea to a 1-1 draw

Despite the stalemate, South Korea is still on course to reach the next stage of qualifying for 2026 and sit top of its group with seven points from three matches.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 19:18 IST , Seoul - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Son opened the scoring, turning in from close range to put South Korea on the way to a third qualifying win from as many games.
Son opened the scoring, turning in from close range to put South Korea on the way to a third qualifying win from as many games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Son opened the scoring, turning in from close range to put South Korea on the way to a third qualifying win from as many games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Son Heung-min scored but South Korea was held 1-1 at home by Thailand in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday in their first match since the sacking of Jurgen Klinsmann.

It was also the first game since revelations about a bust-up between skipper Son and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in at the Asian Cup, where South Korea lost 2-0 to Jordan in the last four.

Son was left with a dislocated finger in the fracas at their team hotel in Qatar on the eve of the semifinal.

ALSO READ: Japan rides on Ao Tanaka’s early strike to beat North Korea in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Lee started on the bench on Thursday but came on soon after Thailand grabbed a shock equaliser in Seoul, with Suphanat Mueanta firing in from close range just after the hour.

Despite the stalemate, South Korea is still on course to reach the next stage of qualifying for 2026 and sit top of its group with seven points from three matches.

With under-23 coach Hwang Sun-hong taking temporary charge following the dismissal as coach of the German Klinsmann, the host side took the lead three minutes before half-time.

Spurs attacker Son inevitably scored it, turning in from close range to put South Korea on the way to a third qualifying win from as many games.

ALSO READ: Australia steps closer to FIFA World Cup 2026 with 2-0 win against Lebanon

A capacity crowd at the 66,000-seater Seoul World Cup Stadium was stunned into silence on 61 minutes when Suphanat was on hand and onside to rifle past exposed goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.

South Korea had several chances to score the winner, but it failed to take them against an increasingly overworked Thailand defence. The two sides meet again on Tuesday in Bangkok.

