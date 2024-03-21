FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Japan rides on Ao Tanaka’s early strike to beat North Korea

Ao Tanaka’s goal, just two minutes after kick-off, gave Japan a nervy 1-0 win over a spirited North Korea in a World Cup qualifier in Tokyo on Thursday.
Unmarked in the centre of the box, Tanaka beat exposed goalkeeper Kang Ju Hyok and put Japan a step closer to the FIFA World Cup 2026. It has three wins from three in its group and is firmly on course to reach the next stage of qualifying.
The victory was an unconvincing but welcome return to winning ways for Japan after a disappointing Asian Cup.
Soon after taking the lead, Daizen Maeda shot wide as Japan threatened to run riot. Hidemasa Morita and Ritsu Doan also had chances for the host side.
North Korea, on the other hand, was much livelier in the second half. It was cheered on by a contingent of supporters from Japan’s 300,000-strong ethnic Korean community, waving flags and with their faces painted.
Han Kwang Song’s left-footed shot hit the post before Jong Il Gwan slotted the ricochet into the net, but he was ruled offside.
Japan was playing for the first time since their quarterfinal exit at the Asian Cup, where it lost 2-1 to Iran.
It is scheduled to play the return leg against North Korea on Tuesday in Pyongyang, Japan’s first game there since 2011.
Japan is missing Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, both injured.
