MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spurs needs consistency in chase of long-awaited league title- Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur must aim to build long term consistency to achieve its ‘ultimate goal’ of winning the Premier League title, manager Ange Postecoglou said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 12:54 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur.
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur must aim to build long term consistency to achieve its ‘ultimate goal’ of winning the Premier League title, manager Ange Postecoglou said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United.

In the Australian’s first season in charge, Spurs’ chase for a Champions League spot remains strong. However, Postecoglou’s goal for the coming seasons is to meet the level of consistency rival clubs have shown in contending for the title over the years.

The North London club last won a league title in 1961 and have been on a 16-year trophy drought since winning the League Cup in 2008.

Spurs finished third in the 2015-16 season and second in 2016-17. It finished third again in 2018 and lost its first Champions League final to Liverpool in 2019.

READ | Manchester United looking to sign a striker, says Ten Hag

“Look, you try and win every competition you’re in,” Postecoglou said in an interview with TNT Sports. “But ultimately for me, it’s about trying to make this club champion of the Premier League.

“That’s got to be the ultimate goal ... It’s not easy, you’re competing against some top clubs that have been at this a lot longer ... so we’ve got a bit of catching up to do.

“The most challenging bit is to get to where they are on a consistent basis. In a one-off year, maybe you could do it. But a consistent basis is where we should try and pitch ourselves.”

Spurs, who is in fourth place, has picked up 60 points. It is level with fifth-placed Aston Villa on points but has a game in hand.

Related Topics

Ange Postecoglou /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spurs needs consistency in chase of long-awaited league title- Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Scheffler, Homa, and DeChambeau share Masters lead as Woods targets Green Jacket
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic into record 77th Masters semifinal at Monte Carlo
    AFP
  4. IPL 2024- Every player wants to perform well at his home ground: Amre on Kuldeep’s three-wicket haul against LSG
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu earn wins; Australia advances
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Spurs needs consistency in chase of long-awaited league title- Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United looking to sign a striker, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Manchester United’s Varane ruled out for weeks
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Sheffield United to begin its next EFL season with two-point deduction
    Reuters
  5. Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology from 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spurs needs consistency in chase of long-awaited league title- Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Scheffler, Homa, and DeChambeau share Masters lead as Woods targets Green Jacket
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic into record 77th Masters semifinal at Monte Carlo
    AFP
  4. IPL 2024- Every player wants to perform well at his home ground: Amre on Kuldeep’s three-wicket haul against LSG
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu earn wins; Australia advances
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment