LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Pravin Amre impressed with Jake Fraser-McGurk batting pyrotechnics

Did Delhi Capitals miss a trick by not including Jake Fraser-McGurk in its final eleven for the initial fixtures of the Indian Premier League?

The team’s assistant coach, Pravin Amre, doesn’t believe so. Joining the squad ahead of the season as a replacement for Ngidi Lungi, the 22-year-old batter from Australia had to sit out for the first few games despite the Capitals’ batting line-up failing to show consistency.

However, the youngster proved his mettle on debut - scoring a maiden half-century to guide the team to a six-wicket victory against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

Kuldeep’s three-wicket haul and Fraser-McGurk’s fifty on debut helps Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants

But why did it take so long for the team management to hand him a debut? “Jake’s slot is at the top order, but there we have David Warner. In the first game, Sai Hope batted well at the top before being injured. We knew that Jake would get an opportunity and he grabbed the chance with both hands,” Amre said.

Over the last few weeks, the Capitals team management was impressed with Fraser-McGurk’s batting show in the nets, and hence decided to give him a go.

“He was batting really well in the nets, and we could make out that he has that X-factor and that ability to strike those sixes. In his innings, he started off with two sixes. In the last two games, we played well but could not cross the line, so we wanted to have an impact on the game, and he delivered,” Amre said.

“For every talent, it is important to go out there in the middle and perform. There’s a difference between doing well in the nets and performing in a game. I am very happy that he batted the way that’s required for this format,” the former India international added.

Fraser-McGurk has had a phenomenal year so far, having scored 257 runs in eight outings in the Big Bash League, featuring for the Melbourne Renegades. Those performances earned him an Australia cap in the ODI series against the West Indies earlier this year, and he seems to have carried that form into the IPL and put Capitals’ dismal campaign back on track.