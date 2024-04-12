MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea splashed out over £75m on agents’ fees - most among Premier League teams this season

The data, which covered the 12 months to February 1, 2024, showed the total spend on agents by Premier League clubs was £409.59 million.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 21:24 IST , United Kingdom

AFP
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer during the Premier League.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer during the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea has spent more than £75 million ($93 million) on agents’ and intermediaries’ fees during transfer deals, according to figures released by the Football Association on Friday.

The data, which covered the 12 months to February 1, 2024, showed the total spend on agents by Premier League clubs was £409.59 million.

It represented a sizeable increase from £318.2 million spent in the 2022-23 campaign.

Chelsea headed the list after paying £75,140,524 during deals for players including Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.

Also read | Chelsea not mature enough to compete consistently, says Pochettino

Despite the outlay, Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively-assembled squad have endured an inconsistent Premier League season and lost the League Cup final to an inexperienced Liverpool side.

Manchester City was the biggest spenders in the previous list and has now dropped down to second place with a £60.63 million outlay on agents’ fees.

Manchester United spent £34.05 million on agents, while Liverpool paid £31.50 million and Arsenal’s outlay reached £24.76 million

Luton, promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs last year, paid the least at £2.02 million.

