MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Australia LIVE Updates, Hockey 5th Test: IND seeks redemption after four defeats against AUS

IND vs AUS, 5th Test: Catch the scores and updates from the hockey 5th Test between Australia and India at Perth on April 13, 2024.

Updated : Apr 13, 2024 13:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Jugraj Singh in action.
Jugraj Singh in action. | Photo Credit: Gary Day
lightbox-info

Jugraj Singh in action. | Photo Credit: Gary Day

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the men’s hockey 5th Test between Australia and India at Perth.

  • April 13, 2024 13:06
    When and where to watch the 5th hockey Test between Australia and India?

    The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema, while Sports18-3 and Sports18-1 HD will broadcast the same.

Related Topics

Hockey India /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Nuggets’ loss results in 3-way tie atop West
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Updates, Hockey 5th Test: IND seeks redemption after four defeats against AUS
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spurs needs consistency in chase of long-awaited league title- Postecoglou
    Reuters
  4. Scheffler, Homa, and DeChambeau share Masters lead as Woods targets Green Jacket
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic into record 77th Masters semifinal at Monte Carlo
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Updates, Hockey 5th Test: IND seeks redemption after four defeats against AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS, 4th Test: India loses 1-3 to Australia, makes it four consecutive defeats
    PTI
  3. India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, Hockey 4th Test: Hayward scores brace as AUS defeats IND 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Superb Sreejesh fails to save India from losing 1-2 against Australia
    PTI
  5. India vs Australia Highlights, Hockey 3rd Test: AUS beats IND 2 - 1; Hayward scores two after Jugraj’s PC opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Nuggets’ loss results in 3-way tie atop West
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Updates, Hockey 5th Test: IND seeks redemption after four defeats against AUS
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spurs needs consistency in chase of long-awaited league title- Postecoglou
    Reuters
  4. Scheffler, Homa, and DeChambeau share Masters lead as Woods targets Green Jacket
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic into record 77th Masters semifinal at Monte Carlo
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment