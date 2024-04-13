The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Saturday, with the eighth round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 7
INDIAN ROUND EIGHT SCHEDULE
- R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Alireza Firouzja (FRA)
- Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs D. Gukesh (IND)
- Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)
COLOURS
Praggnanandhaa, Vidit and Humpy will have the white pieces while Gukesh and Vaishali will operate with dark pieces.
ROUND EIGHT OVERALL PAIRINGS
Open
Women’s
Latest on Sportstar
- Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at Candidates 2024: Round 8 - Schedule, pairing, colour
- India vs Australia LIVE Score, Hockey 5th Test: Hayward equalises yet again as AUS 1-1 IND in half-time
- LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Pravin Amre impressed with Jake Fraser-McGurk batting pyrotechnics
- Japan advances to the Billie Jean King Cup finals without Naomi Osaka
- NBA roundup: Nuggets’ loss results in 3-way tie atop West
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE