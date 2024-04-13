The Indian challenge at the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Saturday, with the eighth round action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 7

INDIAN ROUND EIGHT SCHEDULE

R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs Alireza Firouzja (FRA)

Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs D. Gukesh (IND)

Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND)

COLOURS

Praggnanandhaa, Vidit and Humpy will have the white pieces while Gukesh and Vaishali will operate with dark pieces.

ROUND EIGHT OVERALL PAIRINGS

Open Hikaru Nakamura - Fabiano Caruana Ian Nepomniachtchi - Nijat Abasov Praggnanandhaa R - Alireza Firouzja Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Gukesh D Women’s Kateryna Lagno - Aleksandra Goryachkina Nurgyul Salimova - Anna Muzychuk Tan Zhongyi - Lei Tingjie Humpy Koneru - Vaishali Rameshbabu