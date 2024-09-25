MagazineBuy Print

Vidit Gujrathi replaced by Aravindh Chithambaram at Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024

Vidit is the defending champion after he outperformed compatriot Arjun Erigaisi last year and finished with 22 points, while Arjun had 21.5 points.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 12:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vidit Gujrathi will be replaced by Aravindh Chithambaram at the 10th Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Super Tournament.
Vidit Gujrathi will be replaced by Aravindh Chithambaram at the 10th Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Super Tournament. | Photo Credit: PTI, X/@ChessbaseIndia
infoIcon

Vidit Gujrathi will be replaced by Aravindh Chithambaram at the 10th Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Super Tournament. | Photo Credit: PTI, X/@ChessbaseIndia

Vidit Gujrathi will be replaced by Aravindh Chithambaram at the 10th Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Super Tournament in Azerbaijan from September 25-30.

Vidit is the defending champion after he outperformed compatriot Arjun Erigaisi last year and finished with 22 points, while Arjun had 21.5 points.

He was part of the Indian men’s team, which included D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun, that won a historic Chess Olympiad gold.

The 29-year-old arrived in Baku but then had to go back to India as he has to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to ChessBase India.

Aravindh will be the only Indian in action in this edition of the Gashimov tournament, which will feature 10 players played across rapid and blitz formats.

The tournament is played in the memory of Azerbaijan’s legendary chess player, European champion, and international grandmaster Vugar Gashimov.

It is organised by the Vugar Gashimov Foundation, Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
