IND vs AUS, 5th hockey Test: Australia beats India 3-2, completes 5-0 clean sweep

India men’s hockey team lost 3-2 to Australia in the fifth and final Test in Perth on Saturday, thus suffering a 5-0 clean sweep.

India took an early lead as captain Harmanpreet Singh successfully converted a penalty corner in the fourth minute and took his series tally to three goals. However, Jeremy Hayward found the equaliser for the home side in the 20th minute via a PC.

The two teams entered half-time at 1-1.

IND vs AUS 5th Test Highlights

Goals from Ky Willott and Tim Brand in the 38th and 39th minute, respectively put Australia 3-1 ahead.

Bobby Singh Dhami, the 21-year-old forward, scored on his senior debut for the Men in Blue in the 53rd minute but Craig Fulton’s team could not find the equaliser.

India, the bronze medallist in Tokyo, is in the same group as Australia for Paris Olympics along with Belgium, New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland. India opens its campaign against New Zealand on July 27 before taking on Argentina on July 29. India’s third match will be against Ireland on July 30, fourth against Belgium on August 1 and the final group game against Australia on August 2.