MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS, 5th hockey Test: Australia beats India 3-2, completes 5-0 clean sweep

India men’s hockey team lost 3-2 to Australia in the fifth and final Test in Perth on Saturday, thus suffering a 5-0 clean sweep.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 15:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team lost the five-match away Test series 5-0 against Australia.
FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team lost the five-match away Test series 5-0 against Australia. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team lost the five-match away Test series 5-0 against Australia. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

India men’s hockey team lost 3-2 to Australia in the fifth and final Test in Perth on Saturday, thus suffering a 5-0 clean sweep.

India took an early lead as captain Harmanpreet Singh successfully converted a penalty corner in the fourth minute and took his series tally to three goals. However, Jeremy Hayward found the equaliser for the home side in the 20th minute via a PC.

The two teams entered half-time at 1-1.

IND vs AUS 5th Test Highlights

Goals from Ky Willott and Tim Brand in the 38th and 39th minute, respectively put Australia 3-1 ahead.

Bobby Singh Dhami, the 21-year-old forward, scored on his senior debut for the Men in Blue in the 53rd minute but Craig Fulton’s team could not find the equaliser.

India, the bronze medallist in Tokyo, is in the same group as Australia for Paris Olympics along with Belgium, New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland. India opens its campaign against New Zealand on July 27 before taking on Argentina on July 29. India’s third match will be against Ireland on July 30, fourth against Belgium on August 1 and the final group game against Australia on August 2.

Related Topics

India /

Australia /

Harmanpreet Singh /

Boby Singh Dhami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings takes on Rajasthan Royals; Streaming info, predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS, 5th hockey Test: Australia beats India 3-2, completes 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  3. Osaka wants to play at Paris Olympics ‘if they let me’
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 13: Gaurav Gill finishes Day 1 of Otago Rally in top-three
    Team Sportstar
  5. Grealish back in treble winning form, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. IND vs AUS, 5th hockey Test: Australia beats India 3-2, completes 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS, Hockey 5th Test: Australia completes whitewash against India with 5-0 series win
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, 4th Test: India loses 1-3 to Australia, makes it four consecutive defeats
    PTI
  4. India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, Hockey 4th Test: Hayward scores brace as AUS defeats IND 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Superb Sreejesh fails to save India from losing 1-2 against Australia
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings takes on Rajasthan Royals; Streaming info, predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS, 5th hockey Test: Australia beats India 3-2, completes 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  3. Osaka wants to play at Paris Olympics ‘if they let me’
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 13: Gaurav Gill finishes Day 1 of Otago Rally in top-three
    Team Sportstar
  5. Grealish back in treble winning form, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment