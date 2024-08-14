On August 6, Pro Kabaddi League released the full list of retained players of all the franchises, which included ‘Elite Players’, ‘Young Players’, and ‘Existing New Young Players’.
Haryana Steelers is coming into the new PKL season on the back of quite a successful campaign during in which it ended the season 10 as runners-up after losing to Puneri Paltan in the final.
One of the players in its ranks is Shivam Patare, who performed well in the PKL 10 final. He is also one of the players who have been retained by the franchise ahead of the new season.
Here’s the full list of Haryana Steelers’ retained players for PKL 11
Elite Retained Players
Retained Young Players
Existing New Young Players
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11
- PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Dabang Delhi players ahead of season 11
- PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained UP Yoddhas players ahead of season 11
- PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Patna Pirates players ahead of season 11
- Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Highlights: Court of Arbitration for Sport defers verdict on India wrestler’s plea to August 16
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE