PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11

Haryana Steelers is coming into the new PKL season on the back of quite a successful campaign during in which it ended the season 10 as runners-up after losing to Puneri Paltan in the final.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 03:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers Mohit
FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers Mohit | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers Mohit | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

On August 6, Pro Kabaddi League released the full list of retained players of all the franchises, which included ‘Elite Players’, ‘Young Players’, and ‘Existing New Young Players’.

One of the players in its ranks is Shivam Patare, who performed well in the PKL 10 final. He is also one of the players who have been retained by the franchise ahead of the new season.

One of the players in its ranks is Shivam Patare, who performed well in the PKL 10 final. He is also one of the players who have been retained by the franchise ahead of the new season.

Here’s the full list of Haryana Steelers’ retained players for PKL 11

Elite Retained Players
Rahul Sethpal
Ghanshyam Roka Magar
Retained Young Players
Jaideep
Mohit
Vinay
Existing New Young Players
Jaya Soorya NS
Hardeep
Shivam Anil Patare
Vishal S Tate

