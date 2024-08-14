PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11

On August 6, Pro Kabaddi League released the full list of retained players of all the franchises, which included ‘Elite Players’, ‘Young Players’, and ‘Existing New Young Players’.

Haryana Steelers is coming into the new PKL season on the back of quite a successful campaign during in which it ended the season 10 as runners-up after losing to Puneri Paltan in the final.

One of the players in its ranks is Shivam Patare, who performed well in the PKL 10 final. He is also one of the players who have been retained by the franchise ahead of the new season.

Here’s the full list of Haryana Steelers’ retained players for PKL 11

Elite Retained Players Rahul Sethpal Ghanshyam Roka Magar

Retained Young Players Jaideep Mohit Vinay