PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Patna Pirates players ahead of season 11

In season 10, three-time champion Patna Pirates came close to adding a fourth title to its tally but fell short after bowing out in the semifinals to eventual champion Puneri Paltan.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 02:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: M Sudhakar from Patna Pirates
FILE PHOTO: M Sudhakar from Patna Pirates | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: M Sudhakar from Patna Pirates | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) released the list of retained players of all the franchises on August 6 ahead of the upcoming season 11. The players have been categorised in three brackets - ‘Elite Players’, ‘Young Players’, and ‘Existing New Young Players’.



One of the players who shone for the Pirates during the last season was Krishan who ended the campaign as the player with the second-highest number of tackle points (78). However, he wasn’t retained by the franchise. It remains to be seen whether the team will sign him back for the new season.

Here’s the full list of Patna Pirates’ retained players for PKL 11

List of Elite Retained Players
Ankit
Sandeep Kumar
Retained Young Players
Manish
Existing New Young Players
Abinand Subhash
Kunal Mehta
Sudhakar M

