PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Patna Pirates players ahead of season 11

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) released the list of retained players of all the franchises on August 6 ahead of the upcoming season 11. The players have been categorised in three brackets - ‘Elite Players’, ‘Young Players’, and ‘Existing New Young Players’.

In season 10, three-time champion Patna Pirates came close to adding a fourth title to its tally but fell short after bowing out in the semifinals to eventual champion Puneri Paltan.

One of the players who shone for the Pirates during the last season was Krishan who ended the campaign as the player with the second-highest number of tackle points (78). However, he wasn’t retained by the franchise. It remains to be seen whether the team will sign him back for the new season.

Here’s the full list of Patna Pirates’ retained players for PKL 11

List of Elite Retained Players Ankit Sandeep Kumar

Retained Young Players Manish