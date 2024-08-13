Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced the list of retained ‘Elite Players’ and ‘Young Players’ alongside ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Season 11 on August 6.

Telugu Titans shocked everyone by releasing its skipper and star raider Pawan Sehrawat alongside a host of big name players ahead of the PKL 11 auction, set to be held on August 16 and 16 in Mumbai.

Titans had a forgetful campaign last season as it finished at the bottom of the 12-team league after the end of league season. In a bid to revitalise its fortunes, the Hyderabad-based franchise has roped in Krishan Kumar Hooda as the new head coach.

To give a fresh start to the new regime, Titans have only retained two elite players from its PKL 10 squad.

Here’s Telugu Titans’ full list of retained players

List of Elite Retained Players Shankar Bhimraj Gadai Ajit Pandurang Pawar