PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Telugu Titans players ahead of season 11

Telugu Titans shocked everyone by releasing its skipper and star raider Pawan Sehrawat alongside a host of big name players ahead of the PKL 11 auction, set to be held on August 16 and 16 in Mumbai.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 15:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Telugu Titans have released Parvesh Bhainswal (l) and Pawan Sehrawat ahead of PKL 11 auction.
Telugu Titans have released Parvesh Bhainswal (l) and Pawan Sehrawat ahead of PKL 11 auction. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Telugu Titans have released Parvesh Bhainswal (l) and Pawan Sehrawat ahead of PKL 11 auction. | Photo Credit: PKL

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced the list of retained ‘Elite Players’ and ‘Young Players’ alongside ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Season 11 on August 6.

Telugu Titans shocked everyone by releasing its skipper and star raider Pawan Sehrawat alongside a host of big name players ahead of the PKL 11 auction, set to be held on August 16 and 16 in Mumbai.

Titans had a forgetful campaign last season as it finished at the bottom of the 12-team league after the end of league season. In a bid to revitalise its fortunes, the Hyderabad-based franchise has roped in Krishan Kumar Hooda as the new head coach.

To give a fresh start to the new regime, Titans have only retained two elite players from its PKL 10 squad.

ALSO READ | Telegu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance

Here’s Telugu Titans’ full list of retained players

List of Elite Retained Players
Shankar Bhimraj Gadai
Ajit Pandurang Pawar
List of Existing New Young Players
Ankit
Omkar Narayan Patil
Praful Sudam Zaware
Sanjeevi S

Related Topics

PKL 2024 /

PKL 11 /

Telugu Titans /

Pawan Sehrawat /

Krishan Kumar Hooda

