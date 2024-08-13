PKL Auction 2024: From Naveen Kumar to Arjun Deshwal - Full list of retained players

The auction for the eleventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai. With big names released from every team, this auction will be key in determing how teams construct their squads not just for this edition but for the forseeable future.
In total, 88 players have been retained across three categories: Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and Existing New Young Players (ENYP), with the latter being a new format introduced for season 11.
The defending champions, Puneri Paltan, lead the way with 12 retained players, the highest among all teams. Tamil Thalaivas follow closely with 11 retained players, while Haryana Steelers have retained 9 players. Conversely, two-time PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants have retained the fewest players, with both teams retaining just five players each.
Here is the full lis of retained players for all franchises:
Bengal Warriors
Elite Retained Players: Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar
Existing New Young Players: Shreyas Umbardandm, Aditya S Shinde, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Maharudra Garje
Bengaluru Bulls
Elite Retained Players: Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sushil, Rohit Kumar, Saurabh Nandal
Existing New Young Players: Aditya Shankar Powar, Akshit, Arulnanthababu, Parteek
Dabang Delhi
Elite Retained Players: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Vikrant
Existing New Young Players: Ashish, Himmat Antil, Manu Yogesh
Gujarat Giants:
Elite Retained Players: Balaji D, Jitender Yadav
Retained Young Players: Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh
Existing New Young Players: Nitin
Haryana Steelers:
Elite Retained Players: Rahul Sethpal, Ghanshyam Roka Magar
Retained Young Players: Jaideep, Mohit, Vinay
Existing New Young Players: Jaya Soorya NS, Hardeep, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S Tate
Jaipur Pink Panthers:
Eite Retained Players: Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri
Retained Young Players: Ankush, Abhishek KS
Existing New Young Players: Abhijeet Malik
Patna Pirates:
Elite Retained Players: Ankit, Sandeep Kumar
Retained Young Players: Manish
Existing New Young Players: Abinand Subhash, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M
Puneri Paltan
Elite Retained Players: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
Retained Young Players: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant
Existing New Young Players: Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Nitin, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade. Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble
Tamil Thalaivas
Existing New Young Players: Narender, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abishek, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Singh, Ronak, Vishal Chahal
Telugu Titans
Elite Retained Players: Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ajit Pandurang Pawar
Existing New Young Players: Ankit, Omkar Narayan Patil, Praful Sudam Zaware, Sanjeevi S
U Mumba
Elite Retained Players: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku
Retained Young Players: Shivam
Existing New Young Players: Bittu, Gokulakannan M, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sombir
UP Yoddhas
Retained Young Players: Sumit
Existing New Young Players: Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Gagana Gowda HR, Hitesh, Shivam Chaudhary
