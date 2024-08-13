PKL Auction 2024: From Naveen Kumar to Arjun Deshwal - Full list of retained players

The auction for the eleventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai. With big names released from every team, this auction will be key in determing how teams construct their squads not just for this edition but for the forseeable future.

In total, 88 players have been retained across three categories: Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and Existing New Young Players (ENYP), with the latter being a new format introduced for season 11.

ALSO READ | PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal to Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh- Full list of released players by every franchise

The defending champions, Puneri Paltan, lead the way with 12 retained players, the highest among all teams. Tamil Thalaivas follow closely with 11 retained players, while Haryana Steelers have retained 9 players. Conversely, two-time PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants have retained the fewest players, with both teams retaining just five players each.

Here is the full lis of retained players for all franchises:

Bengal Warriors

Elite Retained Players: Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar

Existing New Young Players: Shreyas Umbardandm, Aditya S Shinde, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Maharudra Garje

Bengaluru Bulls

Elite Retained Players: Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sushil, Rohit Kumar, Saurabh Nandal

Existing New Young Players: Aditya Shankar Powar, Akshit, Arulnanthababu, Parteek

Dabang Delhi

Elite Retained Players: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Vikrant

Existing New Young Players: Ashish, Himmat Antil, Manu Yogesh

Gujarat Giants:

Elite Retained Players: Balaji D, Jitender Yadav

Retained Young Players: Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh

Existing New Young Players: Nitin

Haryana Steelers:

Elite Retained Players: Rahul Sethpal, Ghanshyam Roka Magar

Retained Young Players: Jaideep, Mohit, Vinay

Existing New Young Players: Jaya Soorya NS, Hardeep, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S Tate

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Eite Retained Players: Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri

Retained Young Players: Ankush, Abhishek KS

Existing New Young Players: Abhijeet Malik

Patna Pirates:

Elite Retained Players: Ankit, Sandeep Kumar

Retained Young Players: Manish

Existing New Young Players: Abinand Subhash, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M

Puneri Paltan

Elite Retained Players: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri

Retained Young Players: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant

Existing New Young Players: Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Nitin, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade. Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble

Tamil Thalaivas

Existing New Young Players: Narender, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abishek, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Singh, Ronak, Vishal Chahal

Telugu Titans

Elite Retained Players: Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ajit Pandurang Pawar

Existing New Young Players: Ankit, Omkar Narayan Patil, Praful Sudam Zaware, Sanjeevi S

U Mumba

Elite Retained Players: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku

Retained Young Players: Shivam

Existing New Young Players: Bittu, Gokulakannan M, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sombir

UP Yoddhas

Retained Young Players: Sumit

Existing New Young Players: Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Gagana Gowda HR, Hitesh, Shivam Chaudhary