Tamil Thalaivas announced the list of retained ‘Elite Players’ and ‘Young Players’ alongside ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 on August 6.
The team from Chennai has shocked everyone by not retaining a single elite player from its squad ahead of the PKL 11 auction, set to be held on August 16 and 16 in Mumbai.
After a disappointing campaign last season, Thalaivas has kept its faith in its young players and will look to rebuild the team on the auction table.
Thalaivas finished ninth in season 10 with just nine wins from 22 matches.
ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas adds young players to its roster for new season
Here’s Tamil Thalaivas’ full list of retained players
List of Elite Retained Players
List of Retained Young Players
List of Existing New Young Players
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Auction 2024: From Narender to Sagar - Full list of retained Tamil Thalaivas players ahead of season 11
- Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport to deliver decision on joint silver medal later today
- Athletics at Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of athletes who defended their Tokyo 2020 gold medal
- LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC v INFT; Preview, livestreaming, predictions and more
- PKL Auction 2024: From Aslam Inamdar to Mohit Goyat - Full list of retained Puneri Paltan players ahead of season 11
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE