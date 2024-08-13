PKL Auction 2024: From Narender to Sagar - Full list of retained Tamil Thalaivas players ahead of season 11

Tamil Thalaivas announced the list of retained ‘Elite Players’ and ‘Young Players’ alongside ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 on August 6.

The team from Chennai has shocked everyone by not retaining a single elite player from its squad ahead of the PKL 11 auction, set to be held on August 16 and 16 in Mumbai.

After a disappointing campaign last season, Thalaivas has kept its faith in its young players and will look to rebuild the team on the auction table.

Thalaivas finished ninth in season 10 with just nine wins from 22 matches.

Here’s Tamil Thalaivas’ full list of retained players

List of Elite Retained Players Thalaivas has not retained any elite player

List of Retained Young Players Narender Sagar Mohit Sahil Aashish Himanshu M. Abishek