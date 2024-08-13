MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2024: From Narender to Sagar - Full list of retained Tamil Thalaivas players ahead of season 11

Tamil Thalaivas, finished ninth in season 10 with just nine wins from 22 matches, chose not to retain ant elite player.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 15:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tamil Thalaivas’ Sagar (l) and Naderder (r) during PKL season 9.
Tamil Thalaivas’ Sagar (l) and Naderder (r) during PKL season 9. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Tamil Thalaivas’ Sagar (l) and Naderder (r) during PKL season 9. | Photo Credit: PKL

Tamil Thalaivas announced the list of retained ‘Elite Players’ and ‘Young Players’ alongside ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 on August 6.

The team from Chennai has shocked everyone by not retaining a single elite player from its squad ahead of the PKL 11 auction, set to be held on August 16 and 16 in Mumbai.

After a disappointing campaign last season, Thalaivas has kept its faith in its young players and will look to rebuild the team on the auction table.

Thalaivas finished ninth in season 10 with just nine wins from 22 matches.

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas adds young players to its roster for new season

Here’s Tamil Thalaivas’ full list of retained players

List of Elite Retained Players
Thalaivas has not retained any elite player
List of Retained Young Players
Narender
Sagar
Mohit
Sahil
Aashish
Himanshu
M. Abishek
List of Existing New Young Players
Nitesh Kumar
Nitin Singh
Ronak
Vishal Chahal

Related Topics

PKL 11 /

PKL 2024 /

Tamil Thalaivas /

Narender

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: From Narender to Sagar - Full list of retained Tamil Thalaivas players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport to deliver decision on joint silver medal later today
    Team Sportstar
  3. Athletics at Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of athletes who defended their Tokyo 2020 gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC v INFT; Preview, livestreaming, predictions and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: From Aslam Inamdar to Mohit Goyat - Full list of retained Puneri Paltan players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Auction 2024: From Narender to Sagar - Full list of retained Tamil Thalaivas players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Telugu Titans players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: From Aslam Inamdar to Mohit Goyat - Full list of retained Puneri Paltan players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal to Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh- Full list of released players by every franchise
    Team Sportstar
  5. Telegu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: From Narender to Sagar - Full list of retained Tamil Thalaivas players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport to deliver decision on joint silver medal later today
    Team Sportstar
  3. Athletics at Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of athletes who defended their Tokyo 2020 gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC v INFT; Preview, livestreaming, predictions and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: From Aslam Inamdar to Mohit Goyat - Full list of retained Puneri Paltan players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment