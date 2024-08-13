PKL Auction 2024: From Aslam Inamdar to Mohit Goyat - Full list of retained Puneri Paltan players ahead of season 11

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced the list of retained ‘Elite Players’ and ‘Young Players’ alongside ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Season 11 on August 6.

Defending champion Puneri Paltan shocked everyone by releasing its defensive lynchpin and star all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh ahead of the PKL 11 auction, set to be held on August 16 and 16 in Mumbai.

The Pune-based outfit dominated PKL 10 before piping Haryana Steelers in the final to clinch its maiden title under the leadership of Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, who was chosen as the most valuable player (MVP) of the season.

Coach B.C. Ramesh’s team looks all set to defend its title by retaining bulk of its young Indian core, nurtured at its feeder team Yuva Paltan. The Pune-based team has retained the most number of players among the 12 teams ahead of the auction.

Here’s Puneri Paltan’s full list of retained players

List of Elite Retained Players Abinesh Nadarajan Gaurav Khatri

List of Retained Young Players Aslam Mustafa Inamdar Pankaj Mohite Mohit Goyat Sanket Sawant Akash Santosh Shinde Aditya Tushar Shinde