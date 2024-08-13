MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: From Aslam Inamdar to Mohit Goyat - Full list of retained Puneri Paltan players ahead of season 11

Puneri Paltan, the defending champion, has retained the most number of players after clinching its firs-ever title in season 10.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 14:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Puneri Platan players in action against U Mumba in PKL season 10.
Puneri Platan players in action against U Mumba in PKL season 10. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Puneri Platan players in action against U Mumba in PKL season 10. | Photo Credit: PKL

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced the list of retained ‘Elite Players’ and ‘Young Players’ alongside ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Season 11 on August 6.

Defending champion Puneri Paltan shocked everyone by releasing its defensive lynchpin and star all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh ahead of the PKL 11 auction, set to be held on August 16 and 16 in Mumbai.

The Pune-based outfit dominated PKL 10 before piping Haryana Steelers in the final to clinch its maiden title under the leadership of Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, who was chosen as the most valuable player (MVP) of the season.

Coach B.C. Ramesh’s team looks all set to defend its title by retaining bulk of its young Indian core, nurtured at its feeder team Yuva Paltan. The Pune-based team has retained the most number of players among the 12 teams ahead of the auction.

ALSO READ | PKL 10: Triumph of Puneri Paltan’s academy system in a lopsided season

Here’s Puneri Paltan’s full list of retained players

List of Elite Retained Players
Abinesh Nadarajan
Gaurav Khatri
List of Retained Young Players
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Pankaj Mohite
Mohit Goyat
Sanket Sawant
Akash Santosh Shinde
Aditya Tushar Shinde
List of Existing New Young Players
Dadaso Shivaji Pujari
Nitin
Tushar Dattaray Adhavade
Vaibhav Balasaheb Kamble

