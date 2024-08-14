MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Dabang Delhi players ahead of season 11

The franchise will continue to have the services of Ashu Malik, one of the best raiders in the league presently, who came out of the last season with the most raid points (276).

Published : Aug 14, 2024 03:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi.
FILE PHOTO: Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 auction coming up, it’s time to revisit the list of the retained players that was released by the league back on August 8. The list includes ‘Elite Players’, ‘Young Players’, and ‘Existing New Young Players’.

The last couple of seasons have been heartbreakingly close for Dabang Delhi after bowing out in the Eliminator in both times. This time around, it will hope to go all the way and win its second PKL title.

The franchise will continue to have the services of Ashu Malik, one of the best raiders in the league presently, who came out of the last season with the most raid points (276).

Here’s the full list of Dabang Delhi’s retained players for PKL 11

Elite Retained Players
Ashu Malik
Naveen Kumar
Vikrant
Existing New Young Players
Ashish
Himmat Antil
Manu Yogesh

Related Topics

Dabang Delhi /

PKL 11 /

ProKabaddi League

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
  1. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Dabang Delhi players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained UP Yoddhas players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Patna Pirates players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: From Naveen Kumar to Arjun Deshwal - Full list of retained players
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: From Arjun Deshwal to Reza Mirbagheri - Full list of retained Jaipur Pink Panthers players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
