PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Dabang Delhi players ahead of season 11

With the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 auction coming up, it’s time to revisit the list of the retained players that was released by the league back on August 8. The list includes ‘Elite Players’, ‘Young Players’, and ‘Existing New Young Players’.
The last couple of seasons have been heartbreakingly close for Dabang Delhi after bowing out in the Eliminator in both times. This time around, it will hope to go all the way and win its second PKL title.
The franchise will continue to have the services of Ashu Malik, one of the best raiders in the league presently, who came out of the last season with the most raid points (276).
Here’s the full list of Dabang Delhi’s retained players for PKL 11
Elite Retained Players
Existing New Young Players
