East Benga is set to return to the continental stage after a gap of nine years when it faces Altyn Asyr on Wednesday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in a AFC Champions League Two preliminary match.

The Red and Gold Brigade booked its spot in the ACL 2’s prelim stage after clinching the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

The last time the Kolkata-based side played in an AFC competition was back in 2015 when it participated in the AFC Cup, which now has been rebranded as the AFC Champions League Two.

When will East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr kick off?

The East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr match will kick off at 7 pm IST at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr?

The LIVE telecast of the AFC Champions League Two match between East Bengal and Altyn Asyr can be watched on the Zee24Ghanta network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr?

The LIVE stream of the East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr match will be available on the Zee24Ghanta YouTube channel. Moreover, you can get all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.