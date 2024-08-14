Key Updates
- August 14, 2024 18:28LINEUPS OUT
East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalchungnunga, Hijazi, Rakip, Mark Zo, Talal, Nandhakumar, Naorem Mahesh, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, David
Altyn Asyr: Babayev (GK), Babajanov, Soyunov, Annaorazov, Hojovov, Annayev, Atayev, Tajiyev, Nurmuradov, Myratberdiyev, Titov
- August 14, 2024 18:12Anwar Ali officially signed for East Bengal, but will he feature tonight?
- August 14, 2024 17:57East Bengal returns to the continental stage after a gap of nine years
- August 14, 2024 17:43How did East Bengal qualify for the ACL 2 prelims?
Latest on Sportstar
- East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr LIVE, AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC vs ALT updates; Lineups out
- Rohit Sharma climbs to second spot in ODI rankings, Kohli fourth; Bura eighth among bowlers
- Real Madrid’s Camavinga ruled out for weeks with knee sprain
- India in Boxing, Paris 2024 Olympics Review: A devastating punch in the gut as Indian boxers return without a medal
- Champions League Two prelims LIVE stream info: When, where to watch East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE