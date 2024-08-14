MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr LIVE, AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC vs ALT updates; Lineups out

EBFC vs ALT: Catch all the LIVE updates from East Bengal’s AFC Champions League Two preliminary match against Altyn Asyr in Kolkata.

Updated : Aug 14, 2024 18:28 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat and player Nandhakumar Sekar during a press conference on the eve of their AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage playoff.
East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat and player Nandhakumar Sekar during a press conference on the eve of their AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage playoff. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat and player Nandhakumar Sekar during a press conference on the eve of their AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage playoff. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the AFC Champions League Two preliminary match between East Bengal and Altyn Asyr in Kolkata.

Key Updates
  • August 14, 2024 18:28
    LINEUPS OUT

    East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalchungnunga, Hijazi, Rakip, Mark Zo, Talal, Nandhakumar, Naorem Mahesh, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, David

    Altyn Asyr: Babayev (GK), Babajanov, Soyunov, Annaorazov, Hojovov, Annayev, Atayev, Tajiyev, Nurmuradov, Myratberdiyev, Titov 

  • August 14, 2024 18:12
    Anwar Ali officially signed for East Bengal, but will he feature tonight?

    Will Anwar Ali play for East Bengal in Asia in AFC Champions League 2 prelims?

    India centre-back Anwar Ali completed his move to East Bengal, after a brief stint at arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, agreeing to a five-year deal on August 13.

  • August 14, 2024 17:57
    East Bengal returns to the continental stage after a gap of nine years

    When did East Bengal last play in Asia before its AFC Champions League 2 Prelims match against Altyn Asyr?

    The last time East Bengal played in an AFC competition was in the 2015 AFC Cup, where it got eliminated from the group stages after finishing third with seven points.

  • August 14, 2024 17:43
    How did East Bengal qualify for the ACL 2 prelims?

    East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr: How did EBFC qualify for AFC Champions League 2 prelims?

    East Bengal FC faces Altyn Asyr from Turkmenistan in the AFC Champions League 2, preliminary round on 14th August, 7:00 PM IST at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

  • August 14, 2024 17:31
    Where to watch East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr LIVE?

    AFC Champions League Two: Where to watch East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr?

    Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE telecast and streaming information about East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr in the AFC Champions League Two.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Altyn Asyr FK /

AFC Champions League 2

