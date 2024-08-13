MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal announces live streaming partner for AFC Champions League 2 Prelims against Altyn Asyr

East Bengal, on Tuesday, announced the broadcast partner for its AFC Champions League 2 Prelims against Altyn Asyr, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 14.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 18:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva of East Bengal FC.
File Photo: Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva of East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

File Photo: Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva of East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

East Bengal, on Tuesday, announced the broadcast partner for its AFC Champions League 2 Prelims against Altyn Asyr, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 14.

“We are delighted to welcome Zee24Ghanta aboard as our Official Broadcast Partner for tomorrow’s ACLTwo match vs Altyn Asyr FC! Tune in to Zee 24 Ghanta’s TV and YouTube channels to enjoy the Bangla commentary,” the club said in an official statement.

East Bengal won the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, beating Odisha FC 3-2 in extra-time, to secure a spot in the preliminary stage of Asian Champions League 2.

On Wednesday, it will face Altyn Asyr from Turkmenistan for a place in the Group stages of the tournament.

Zee 24 Ghanta is already the live streaming partner of Calcutta Football 2024-25, and telecasted the first derby of this season, which East Bengal won 2-1, with goals from P.V. Vishnu and Jesin Thonikkara for the Red-and-Gold Brigade.

East Bengal

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
  1. East Bengal announces signing Anwar Ali on five-year deal before Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal announces live streaming partner for AFC Champions League 2 Prelims against Altyn Asyr
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT highlights, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 1-0 INFT; Sujit scores solitary goal to bag three points
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2024, live streaming info: Predicted lineups and when, where to watch MSC v INFT?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Bodoland FC wins seven-goal thriller over BSF to keep knockout chances alive
    Team Sportstar
  1. East Bengal announces live streaming partner for AFC Champions League 2 Prelims against Altyn Asyr
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat heartbreak to Mondo Duplantis World Record — Top 10 moments from the 2024 Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Swiatek to treat WTA 1000 event as ‘practice tournament’ before US Open
    Reuters
  4. Paris Paralympics: India aiming to win more than 25 medals, says PCI chief Jhajharia
    PTI
  5. East Bengal announces signing Anwar Ali on five-year deal before Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
