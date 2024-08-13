East Bengal announces live streaming partner for AFC Champions League 2 Prelims against Altyn Asyr

East Bengal, on Tuesday, announced the broadcast partner for its AFC Champions League 2 Prelims against Altyn Asyr, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 14.
“We are delighted to welcome Zee24Ghanta aboard as our Official Broadcast Partner for tomorrow’s ACLTwo match vs Altyn Asyr FC! Tune in to Zee 24 Ghanta’s TV and YouTube channels to enjoy the Bangla commentary,” the club said in an official statement.
East Bengal won the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, beating Odisha FC 3-2 in extra-time, to secure a spot in the preliminary stage of Asian Champions League 2.
On Wednesday, it will face Altyn Asyr from Turkmenistan for a place in the Group stages of the tournament.
Zee 24 Ghanta is already the live streaming partner of Calcutta Football 2024-25, and telecasted the first derby of this season, which East Bengal won 2-1, with goals from P.V. Vishnu and Jesin Thonikkara for the Red-and-Gold Brigade.
