Will Anwar Ali play for East Bengal in Asia in AFC Champions League 2 prelims?

India centre-back Anwar Ali completed his move to East Bengal, after a brief stint at arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, agreeing to a five-year deal on August 13.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 09:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Anwar landed in Kolkata on August 11 and completed the transfer formalities the next day, before being unveiled by club official Debabrata Sarkar on August 13.
Anwar landed in Kolkata on August 11 and completed the transfer formalities the next day, before being unveiled by club official Debabrata Sarkar on August 13.
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

East Bengal will return to continental football after nine years when it faces Tukmen side Altyn Asyr in the preliminary round of Asian Champions League 2, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Thursday.

The Red-and-Gold brigade secured qualification into the prelims after winning the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, earlier this year, and will hope to continue its rise under head coach Carles Cuadrat.

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat and player Nandhakumar Sekar during a press conference on the eve of their AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage playoff match.
East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat and player Nandhakumar Sekar during a press conference on the eve of their AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage playoff match. | Photo Credit: PTI
| Photo Credit: PTI

However, the club has made a number of signings before the season began, in Dimitrios Diamantakos, Madih Talal, David Lalhlansanga and Jeakson Singh, and continued to strengthen the squad, with moves of Hector Yuste and Anwar Ali.

However, the most controversial move of all was that of Anwar, who was a loanee at rival club Mohun Bagan Super Giant, last season.

RELATED: East Bengal looks to usher into continental stage with a bang against Altyn Asyr

Sportstar reported that Anwar prematurely terminated his four-year loan deal at Mariners to permanent transfer to East Bengal, one that was officially announced on August 13, after the player got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Players’ Status Committee of the All India Football Federation.

Will Anwar Ali play for East Bengal in ACL 2 prelims?

While the transfer of Anwar Ali is complete, his registration in the matchday squad will only be possible after his medical is complete and, on the discretion of Cuadrat and his team of backroom staff.

Anwar landed in Kolkata on August 11 and completed the transfer formalities the next day, before being unveiled by club official Debabrata Sarkar on August 13.

However, it is extremely unlikely that the defender will be in the Matchday squad for the ACL preliminary round match, with him getting into the squad only on the eve of the game.

Moreover, centre-back Hector Yuste will also not be available for this match as he is busy clearing his visa problems, following which he will play for East Bengal.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
