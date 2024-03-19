MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup qualifier: Live streaming info; When, where to watch the IND v AFG match

India’s senior men’s national team will face Afghanistan in its away leg of the second round of the qualifiers on March 21, 2024, in Abha (March 22, 12.30 am IST).

Published : Mar 19, 2024 17:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India is currently tied on three points in Group A of the qualifiers, along with Kuwait, which is ahead on goal difference.
FILE PHOTO: India is currently tied on three points in Group A of the qualifiers, along with Kuwait, which is ahead on goal difference. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India is currently tied on three points in Group A of the qualifiers, along with Kuwait, which is ahead on goal difference. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

India’s senior men’s national team will face Afghanistan in its away leg of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification on March 21, 2024, in Abha (March 22, 12.30 am IST).

India’s home game against the same opponent will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024.,

India is currently tied on three points in Group A of the qualifiers, along with Kuwait, which is ahead on goal difference.

The Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait (1-0) in Kuwait City in its opening match of the qualifiers, before losing to Qatar (0-3) in Bhubaneswar. Qatar currently leads the group with six points.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE AFGHANISTAN VS INDIA MATCH HAPPENING?

India’s away leg against Afghanistan will take place on March 21, 2024 (March 22, 12.30 am IST) in Abha, Saudi Arabia. India’s home leg will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE AFGHANISTAN VS INDIA MATCH?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Afghanistan and India match on March 22, 2024 will be streamed live on FanCode.

INDIA SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali, Amey Ranawade, Jay Gupta.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Imran Khan.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

AFC Asian Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup qualifier: Live streaming info; When, where to watch the IND v AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man United won’t sign marquee stars like Bellingham and Mbappe, says Ratcliffe
    AFP
  3. Indian sports industry registers 11% growth in 2023: Sporting Nation Report 2024
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Ireland friendly due to groin issue
    AP
  5. IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss MI’s initial games
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup qualifier: Live streaming info; When, where to watch the IND v AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Under-23 head coach Moosa stresses emulating senior team style for smooth transition
    PTI
  3. Santosh Trophy grapples with the changing state of Indian football
    Amitabha Das Sharma,M. R. Praveen Chandran,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala out of title race after 2-1 loss to Sreenidi Deccan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: I-League calendar should be in sync with FIFA window, says Stimac
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup qualifier: Live streaming info; When, where to watch the IND v AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man United won’t sign marquee stars like Bellingham and Mbappe, says Ratcliffe
    AFP
  3. Indian sports industry registers 11% growth in 2023: Sporting Nation Report 2024
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Ireland friendly due to groin issue
    AP
  5. IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss MI’s initial games
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment