India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup qualifier: Live streaming info; When, where to watch the IND v AFG match

India’s senior men’s national team will face Afghanistan in its away leg of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification on March 21, 2024, in Abha (March 22, 12.30 am IST).

India’s home game against the same opponent will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024.,

India is currently tied on three points in Group A of the qualifiers, along with Kuwait, which is ahead on goal difference.

The Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait (1-0) in Kuwait City in its opening match of the qualifiers, before losing to Qatar (0-3) in Bhubaneswar. Qatar currently leads the group with six points.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE AFGHANISTAN VS INDIA MATCH HAPPENING?

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE AFGHANISTAN VS INDIA MATCH?

The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Afghanistan and India match on March 22, 2024 will be streamed live on FanCode.