IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar and other stars before CSK vs RCB opener; streaming info

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway with a marquee clash between the defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on March 22.
This year the tournament will continue the trend of kick-starting the edition with an opening ceremony ahead of the opener.
CSK hosts RCB at Chepauk for the first time since 2019. Click here for the match preview by Dhruva Prasad.
The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024.
The pre-game show will include performances from singers A.R. Rahman and Sonu Nigam. Other than the pair, actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will also feature in the opening ceremony. DJ Axwell will take the stage at the end of the first innings during the CSK vs RCB match.
The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema website and mobile app.
