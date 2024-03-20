MagazineBuy Print

Swiss Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Lakshya progress to second round

Sindhu, who had claimed the title in 2022, beat Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-12 21-13 to set up a meeting with Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki in the second round.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 22:26 IST , BASEL - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE -Sindhu, who had claimed the title in 2022, beat Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-12 21-13
FILE -Sindhu, who had claimed the title in 2022, beat Thailand's Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-12 21-13 | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE -Sindhu, who had claimed the title in 2022, beat Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-12 21-13 | Photo Credit: PTI

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, in-form Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth produced impressive performances to progress to the second round of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who had claimed the title in 2022, beat Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-12 21-13 to set up a meeting with Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki in the second round.

Sen, who had reached back-to-back semifinals at the French Open and All England Championships in the last two weeks, outlasted Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao 21-19 15-21 21-11 in 62 minutes and will next face Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee.

ALSO READ: Lakshya Sen rediscovers mojo with All England Championships semifinal finish

Srikanth, the former world no. 1, who had clinched the title in 2015, outwitted world no. 24 Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei 21-17 21-18 in a 43-minute contest. It was his sixth win in seven meetings against his opponent.

Srikanth, a 2011 world championships silver medallist, will next face a tough opponent in Malaysia’s top seed Lee Zii Jia.

In women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, seeded sixth, overcame Indonesia’s Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose 21-18 12-21 21-19 in a thrilling opener.

The world no. 20 Indian pair will face Japan’s Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato next.

Another Indian pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra beat Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu 21-13 21-19 in another women’s doubles match.

ALSO READ: Lakshya jumps five places to reach world number 13

On Tuesday, Indian shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the women’s doubles second round with a 21-15 21-12 win over USA’s Annie Xu and Kerry Xu in the opening round.

However, the other three Indian pairs competing in the women’s doubles main draw made first-round exits.

Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam went down 13-21 21-16 14-21 to the fourth seeds from Hong Kong Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam, while Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda were ousted 4-21 6-21 by top seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia.

Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were brushed aside 17-21 7-21 by Indonesia’s Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto.

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
