Lakshya jumps five places to reach world number 13

India’s Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped five places to reach world number 13 in the latest BWF rankings, following his impressive run at the All England Championships.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 20:31 IST , New Delh - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s Lakshya Sen in action.
India's Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped five places to reach world number 13 in the latest BWF rankings, following his impressive run at the All England Championships.

The 22-year-old from Almora had reached the semifinals in Birmingham and his effort saw him improve to world number 12 from the 15th spot a week back in the Olympic Games Qualification.

The top-16 in the world by April-end will make the cut for the Olympics.

HS Prannoy is at number 9 in the Paris race and Sen too is primed to make the cut.

READ | Lakshya, Sindhu spearhead India’s challenge in Swiss Open

Sen had reached a career-best ranking of world number six in November 2022 but saw his rankings plummet to world No. 25 in April last year. He recovered to 11th spot by August but fell to 20 early this year following a series of early exits.

His Olympic qualification too was in doldrums after a series of first round exit, including in Malaysia and India this season. But back-to-back semifinals in French Open and All England brought him back.

Among others, World Championships and Asian Games bronze medallist HS Prannoy was at ninth position, followed by Kidambi Srikanth ( 27th) and Priyanshu Rajawat (32nd).

In the women’s singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is in the 11th position.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was at the top position, while Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto are ranked 20th. Compatriots Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slipped to 26th place.

