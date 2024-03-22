MagazineBuy Print

Thomas and Uber cup draw: Indian men grouped with Indonesia; women placed with China

Here are the draws for Thomas & Uber Cup set to be held from April 27 to May 5 in Chengdu, China.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 16:22 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India during Thomas Uber Cup Finals 2022
FILE PHOTO: India during Thomas Uber Cup Finals 2022 | Photo Credit: Badmintonphoto
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India during Thomas Uber Cup Finals 2022 | Photo Credit: Badmintonphoto

Defending champion Indian men’s team is grouped with Indonesia while the women’s team is place alongside China in the Thomas & Uber cup draw on Friday.

Uber Cup draw
Group A - India, China, Canada, Singapore
Group B - Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Australia
Group C - Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong China, Uganda
Group D - Korea, Denmark, USA, Mexico
Thomas Cup draw
Group A - China, Korea, Canada, Australia
Group B - Japan, Chinese Taipei, Germany, Czechia
Group C - Indonesia, India, Thailand, England
Group D - Denmark, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, Algeria

Thomas and Uber Cup

