Thomas and Uber cup draw: Indian men grouped with Indonesia; women placed with China

Defending champion Indian men’s team is grouped with Indonesia while the women’s team is place alongside China in the Thomas & Uber cup draw on Friday.
Uber Cup draw
Group A - India, China, Canada, Singapore
Group B - Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Australia
Group C - Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong China, Uganda
Group D - Korea, Denmark, USA, Mexico
Thomas Cup draw
Group A - China, Korea, Canada, Australia
Group B - Japan, Chinese Taipei, Germany, Czechia
Group C - Indonesia, India, Thailand, England
Group D - Denmark, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, Algeria
