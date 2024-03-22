Thomas and Uber cup draw: Indian men grouped with Indonesia; women placed with China

Defending champion Indian men’s team is grouped with Indonesia while the women’s team is place alongside China in the Thomas & Uber cup draw on Friday.

Uber Cup draw Group A - India, China, Canada, Singapore Group B - Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Australia Group C - Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong China, Uganda Group D - Korea, Denmark, USA, Mexico

Thomas Cup draw Group A - China, Korea, Canada, Australia Group B - Japan, Chinese Taipei, Germany, Czechia Group C - Indonesia, India, Thailand, England Group D - Denmark, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, Algeria