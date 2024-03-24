MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiss Open 2024: Srikanth loses in semifinals, Indian challenge ends

Former world championships medallist Srikanth, who achieved his best result of the season this week, lost 21-15, 9-21, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi in an hour and five minutes.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 07:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Kidambi Srikanth in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Kidambi Srikanth in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Kidambi Srikanth in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Swiss Open 2024: Srikanth loses in semifinals, Indian challenge ends
    Team Sportstar
  2. Srikanth makes first semifinal in 16 months at Swiss Open 2024
    PTI
  3. Swiss Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair makes quarterfinal exit
    PTI
  4. Thomas and Uber cup draw: Indian men grouped with Indonesia; women placed with China
    PTI
  5. Swiss Open 2024: Sindhu, Sen bow out; Srikanth and Rajawat in quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiss Open 2024: Srikanth loses in semifinals, Indian challenge ends
    Team Sportstar
  2. Endrick scores maiden international goal, gives Brazil 1-0 win over England at Wembley
    Reuters
  3. Indian Football: IWL 2023-24 winner to be decided on final matchday, format, points table, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment