Swiss Open 2024: Srikanth loses in semifinals, Indian challenge ends

Indian challenge at Swiss Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Basel ended on Saturday after Kidambi Srikanth suffered defeat in three games in the men’s singles semifinal.

Former world championships medallist Srikanth lost 21-15, 9-21, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi, World No. 22, in an hour and five minutes.

It was Srikanth’s first semifinal on the BWF Tour since Hylo Open in 2022.

