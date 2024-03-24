Indian challenge at Swiss Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Basel ended on Saturday after Kidambi Srikanth suffered defeat in three games in the men’s singles semifinal.
Former world championships medallist Srikanth lost 21-15, 9-21, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi, World No. 22, in an hour and five minutes.
It was Srikanth’s first semifinal on the BWF Tour since Hylo Open in 2022.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Swiss Open 2024: Srikanth loses in semifinals, Indian challenge ends
- Endrick scores maiden international goal, gives Brazil 1-0 win over England at Wembley
- Indian Football: IWL 2023-24 winner to be decided on final matchday, format, points table, live streaming info
- RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
- RR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE