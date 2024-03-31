MagazineBuy Print

Departing Mbappe ‘can still change his mind’ says PSG coach Luis Enrique

After much debate about the future of the France captain, Mbappe told PSG in February that he would leave the Parc des Princes at the end of his contract this summer.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 08:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Spanish giant Real Madrid is the favourite to secure the signature of Mbappe.
Spanish giant Real Madrid is the favourite to secure the signature of Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spanish giant Real Madrid is the favourite to secure the signature of Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Star striker Kylian Mbappe “can still change his mind” about leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, coach Luis Enrique said Saturday.

“I’m still hoping that Kylian will change his mind. He hasn’t said anything yet. He can still change his mind,” the 53-year-old Spaniard told  Prime Video.

“Let’s imagine that we win four titles this season, and Kylian makes his choice at the last moment and decides that his place is in Paris. Why not?”

After much debate about the future of the France captain, Mbappe told PSG in February that he would leave the Parc des Princes at the end of his contract this summer.

Spanish giant Real Madrid is the favourite to secure the signature of the 2018 World Cup winner.

ALSO READ: La Liga 2023-24 - Raphinha leads Barcelona win over Las Palmas, keeps pressure on Real Madrid

Luis Enrique mentioned the possibility of Mbappe staying at PSG when asked if the fact that the 25-year-old was playing his last Ligue 1 match against rival Marseille on Sunday would influence the coach’s decision to play him or not.

Speaking at a press conference before Sunday’s Le Classique, Luis Enrique was cryptic when addressing the question of Mbappe’s presence on the pitch at the Velodrome.

“Anything is possible in life. Our aim is to win this match,” said the coach.

“I need to have a general view of the team. There will be people who don’t agree,” he said, adding he was “aware” of the importance of the derby for PSG fans.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

