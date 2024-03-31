MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v CFC live streaming info; when, where to watch

The Mariners have been unbeaten in the ISL since Antonio Lopez Habas took over the reins at the start of the year and have 39 points from 18 matches to their name.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 08:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant has the opportunity cap off their first league double over Chennaiyin FC.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant has the opportunity cap off their first league double over Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
Mohun Bagan Super Giant has the opportunity cap off their first league double over Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will square off against Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on March 31, Sunday.

The Mariners have been unbeaten in the ISL since Antonio Lopez Habas took over the reins at the start of the year. They have won four out of their last five matches and have 39 points from 18 matches to their name.

That’s two points fewer than the top-placed Mumbai City FC (41), which has played an additional game (19) as compared to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Chennaiyin FC has been on a topsy-turvy ride since the season began. It has shown flashes of brilliance but it has been riddled with phases of inconsistencies, thus preventing them from challenging for the playoffs spots at full throttle.

The Marina Machans have lost thrice in their previous five games. They have accumulated 18 points from as many games.

When and where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC?
When and where will Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC be played?
The Indian Super League match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off.
How to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?
The ISL 2023-24 match can be watched on Sports 18 SD and HD on TV. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.

