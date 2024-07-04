MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Erik Ten Hag signs two-year extension with Manchester United

Manchester United extended the contract of under-fire manager Erik Ten Hag by two years, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 15:36 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

AP
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 25, 2024 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 25, 2024 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay
infoIcon

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 25, 2024 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension through to 2026, the Premier League club said Thursday.

The Dutchman has won back-to-back trophies in his first two years at Old Trafford, but faced uncertainty over his position after leading it to its worst league finish in 34 years last season.

After a performance review, United decided to stick with Ten Hag and he has now agreed on a new deal, which is a one-year extension on his previous contract, which was due to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

“Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined,” Ten Hag said.

“However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles.

“In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together.” Ten Hag joined United from Ajax in 2022 and won the English League Cup in his first year in England. He followed that up last season with a victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

READ | United hires Ashworth from Newcastle as sporting director

He stays on in the face of a major overhaul of United’s football operations by new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

British billionaire Ratcliffe bought a 27.7% stake in the club in February and has hired a new CEO, sporting director and technical director in a bid to return the 20-time English champions to the top of European soccer.

“With two trophies in the past two seasons, Erik has reinforced his record as one of the most consistently successful coaches in European football. While the club’s review of last season highlighted areas for improvement, it also reached a clear conclusion that Erik was the best partner for us to work with in driving up standards and outcomes,” said United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth, “This group of players and staff have already shown they are capable of competing and winning at the top level; now we need to do it more consistently.

“With our strengthened football leadership team now in place, we are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Erik to achieve our shared ambitions for this football club.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Erik ten Hag /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: India heads to Mumbai from Delhi for open-top bus victory parade
    Team Sportstar
  2. Babar’s future as captain will be made after consultation with Kirsten and ex-players: PCB
    PTI
  3. Erik Ten Hag signs two-year extension with Manchester United
    AP
  4. All Saudi top-tier football clubs to go private: ministry
    AFP
  5. Hilton Moreeng named USA women’s cricket team head coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Erik Ten Hag signs two-year extension with Manchester United
    AP
  2. Premier League: Manchester United hires Ashworth from Newcastle as sporting director
    Team Sportstar
  3. Friedkin Group in exclusive talks to buy Everton
    Reuters
  4. Spurs’ Son accepts teammate Bentancur’s apology for racist remark
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures for Premier League 2024-25 season: Schedule, starting time, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: India heads to Mumbai from Delhi for open-top bus victory parade
    Team Sportstar
  2. Babar’s future as captain will be made after consultation with Kirsten and ex-players: PCB
    PTI
  3. Erik Ten Hag signs two-year extension with Manchester United
    AP
  4. All Saudi top-tier football clubs to go private: ministry
    AFP
  5. Hilton Moreeng named USA women’s cricket team head coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment